Chargers Have Tough Decision to Make With Top-100 Free Agent in 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million contract in hopes of seeing him continue his 1,000-yard streak in Powder Blue, while giving time for their first-round rookie runner, Omarion Hampton time to develop and get up to NFL speed.

Harris had a very tumultuous off-season, with a firework accident yielding a superficial eye injury that kept him out a majority of offseason training. This gave fans some pause in his ability to play the season, with an eye injury being very different than what most NFL players deal with on a season-by-season basis.

Harris was able to return for the beginning of the season, even with the lack of training during the off-season. Harris looked quite solid for his three games before, unfortunately, tearing his ACL. His 15 carries for 61 yards were helpful in the Chargers 3-0 start to the season.

Once Harris went down, it was the Hampton show, with practice squad elevation Kimani Vidal eventually taking the stage and becoming the lead back after Hampton also suffered an injury in the middle of the season.

These two running backs made it really easy for Chargers fans to assume Harris is gone for 2026. However, in a recent article by PFF, his ranking gives the Chargers a perspective that could add pause to letting him go.

PFF Ranks Najee Harris Quite High on Free Agent Rankings

PFF ranked Harris #36 on their top free agent list, discussing "Harris enters free agency for the second straight year, but this time, he's working his way back from a torn Achilles. He didn't get a chance to show much with the Chargers, so his body of work in four seasons with the Steelers — an 86.0 PFF rushing grade and the fourth-most yards after contact in the NFL — will have to suffice."

They followed up with a contract projection of one year, $1,350,000 with $350,000 guaranteed.

With a high ranking on this list, should the Bolts look to bring back the veteran and give their young runningbacks a necessary mentor to help them continue their growth? Or should they leave Harris to make his own decision elsewhere, possibly on a team that would allow him to start or play more than just a "veteran" role?

