Era Ending: Chargers' Last First Round Pick Before LA Move May Have Played Final Snap

The Los Angeles Chargers are in their last stretch of off time between OTAs and the start of training camp. Any questions or hope of the Chargers reuniting with a familiar face may be put to rest as it appears former Chargers first-round pick Joey Bosa may have played for the last time in 2025 as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Joey Bosa was selected by the then San Diego Chargers 3rd overall in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Bosa, despite a lengthy holdout that lasted all of training camp and pre-seasoPro Bowln, ended up winning the 2016 defensive rookie of the year. He went on to be selected to the pro-bowl four times throughout his career.

ESPN NFL senior insider Adam Schefter mentioned on an episode of his podcast that he believes that "It is more likely than not, that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down." Bosa has not officially retired but it sounds as though he is not currently being targeted by a team or preparing for the 2026 season.

Chargers first round draft pick Joey Bosa may be riding off into the sunset after one season in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/bL8KCvoDG2 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 25, 2026

Bosa, if done playing, was one of the few San Diego Chargers left in the NFL, along with recently re-signed linebacker Denzel Perryman. The franchise moved to Los Angeles after Bosa's rookie season and spent several seasons at a temporary home stadium before moving into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Joey Bosa's legacy with the Chargers

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa holds his award for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in the press room during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bosa has a complex history with the Chargers and with the fanbase. Bosa, when healthy, was one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL. Unfortunately, Bosa's career hasmarred been mired by consistent injuries.

Bosa won the 2016 defensive rookie of the year award after logging 11 sacks in a rookie season that started late following injury after holding out of training camp. Bosa notched 43 sacks in his first four years in the NFL and was healthy for the most part.

Bosa signed a massive five-year $150 million extension prior to the 2020 season. Unfortunately, Bosa's injuries started during the 2020 season with a significant concussion and a shin injury. He logged his final double-digit sack totals for a season for the rest of his career in 2021, his last fully healthy season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's arrival in Los Angeles in 2024 coincided with some difficult cap decisions facing new general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office. Bosa famously took a pay cut to stay with Los Angeles for another run alongside Khalil Mack. Unfortunately, the injury bug did not back down for Bosa's final season with the Chargers.

Bosa is second all-time in sacks on the Chargers franchise leader board behind only Leslie O'Neal. If he chooses to hang up his cleats, it will be interesting to see how his legacy will be met by the franchise. His place on the all-time leader board is safe as it will be years before another Chargers edge rusher can challenge his ranking.

Will Joey Bosa eventually make his way to the Chargers Hall of Fame? It will be an interesting debate in a few years.