Chargers’ Mike McDaniel, Khalil Mack, Justin Herbert Flying Far Under Radar Before Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have some heavyweight foundational building blocks for the franchise going into Week 1.

But the national scope and some within the NFL don’t seem to notice.

Realistically, they aren’t hard to name. Justin Herbert is an elite quarterback. Khalil Mack is a future Hall of Famer. Mike McDaniel is in town installing his own modern offense that will be a dramatic departure from what the Chargers slogged through over the last few years.

There are other examples, but one would think that the talent named there and the simple household name recognition would do some heavy lifting for the Chargers.

Apparently not.

Chargers’ McDaniel, Mack, Herbert overlooked

Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that Chargers fans aren’t used to seeing their deserving players and coaches overlooked, of course.

But The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently polled general managers, executives and coaches from around the NFL on certain topics.

And there isn’t a Charger in sight.

There’s no mention of Justin Herbert in the NFL MVP poll. Pretty odd, considering the lone Herbert MVP vote not all that long ago swung the entire race.

The next question: Who are the best three QBs in the league right now?

No mention of Herbert again, though that one is a little more understandable. One could argue Herbert over Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who received one vote, but hey.

On the topic of the best NFL defensive closers? No Khalil Mack despite his storied history and overall remaining effectiveness on limited snap counts in a rotation.

And perhaps most egregious of all: Who are the three best offensive play callers in the NFL not named Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan?

No Mike McDaniel.

There are 10 names listed, but no McDaniel. It’s pretty odd to knock him that much for the down season in Miami last year given the quarterback and overall state of that organization.

Fitting, though, too. The Chargers’ big three here all have something to prove in 2026 and if they do, meaning a playoff win or more, they will make themselves undeniable in the minds of those in the NFL currently overlooking them.

And frankly, maybe it's for the better. The Chargers do well in the underdog role. Booming past these sorts of missing-in-action expectations could make the surprise all the better, provided it all comes together.

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