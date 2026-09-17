Chargers Lose Key Depth Piece to Giants Signing and What Comes Next

The Los Angeles Chargers can’t seem to get a win right now.

Those Chargers got thumped by the Arizona Cardinals in the opener and lost Ladd McConkey to an injury in the process. Early injury reports to start Week 2 include massive names like Teair Tart, to name just one.

Overall, the outlook is bleak, too, as the Chargers are looking at a Week 2 AFC West encounter with the Las Vegas Raiders before a ridiculous seven-game stretch that will likely decide their playoff chances.

The crusher mid-week? The New York Giants swooped in and stole away Nikko Reed.

Chargers lose Nikko Reed to Giants instant analysis

Nikko Reed | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one hurts.

Nikko Reed was a very popular undrafted free agent signing by the Chargers in 2025 and he joined the 53-man roster that August. He made five appearances and, by all accounts, had a very bright future as a depth spot.

This week, though, the Giants signed Reed off the Chargers’ practice squad, adding him to their own 53-man roster.

Call it a gamble and a loss by the Chargers. They had so much depth at final cuts this year that they actually traded away a cornerback. Now, they have Derwin James, Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, Rodney Shelley, Donte Jackson and Deane Leonard on the roster.

With Reed gone, Isas Waxter and new arrival Kaiir Elam are the only cornerbacks on the practice squad.

And look, it was no secret the Chargers had some of the best cornerback depth in the NFL. They were obvious poaching candidates once other teams started suffering setbacks.

But with Leonard already on the injury report this week, it isn’t unreasonable to think that the Chargers don’t go start looking for a little extra depth for themselves at the premium spot now.

Silver lining? The Chargers are ridiculously good at finding corners. Part of the reason Reed was stuffed on the practice squad is because Shelley was a breakout undrafted story this year. They’ll find more. But when they need them, ASAP? That sort of depth just took a hit.

That’s a fickle thing this season, too, considering the Chargers are starting over at coordinator with Chris O’Leary after Jesse Minter left to serve as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

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