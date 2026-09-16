Chargers Overreactions vs. Panic Mode Even Has NFL Insiders Guessing

Lots of talk about panic around the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

No wonder: The Chargers dropped a game to the Arizona Cardinals, of all clubs, and lost their best offensive weapon not named Justin Herbert in the process.

The Chargers’ big debut for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, plus the return of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, was pretty ugly. Similar story for a defense that was breaking in a new coordinator of its own.

Understandably, the discourse this week takes aim directly at the Chargers and questions where things might go from here.

Should Chargers already be in panic mode?

Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frankly, a mild panic, or at least urgency, should have been around the Chargers at all times entering the season considering their schedule looks like this starting in Week 3:

Bills

Seahawks

Broncos

Chiefs

Rams

Texans

Ravens]

Dropping what felt like an obvious win to the Cardinals at home only makes things worse.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano questioned this week how the McDaniel debut could have gone off the rails in such terrible fashion.

“McConkey is a great player, but the game plan falling apart completely once he exited makes it seem as if it was flimsy to begin with,” Graziano” wrote. “Where are the smart, creative run plays Mike McDaniel was calling last season in Miami? Wasn't running back Omarion Hampton supposed to explode in this scheme? Wasn't the wide receiver group supposed to be deep with talent?”

Indeed, if there were a coordinator to survive the loss of a star player like Ladd McConkey and keep an offense running, most would probably pick McDaniel as that guy.

Instead, McConkey led the Chargers in receiving despite leaving with an injury. Star running back Omarion Hampton managed just 43 yards and a score on 12 attempts, good for 3.6 yards per carry.

And that vaunted wideout depth saw Tre Harris as the second-best wideout on the day with just three grabs for 20 yards.

Keep in mind that, in the same column, Jeremy Fowler wrote that the “Chargers' panic meter will rise” if they fall to 0-2 with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend.

If the Chargers are lucky, this sort of stuff will fall under “Week 1 overreactions” in hindsight because the team turns it around. They are, after all, just one year removed from winning close games, AFC West bouts and overcoming other adversity with what could be argued was a worse roster.

But for now, it’s fair to bring up the panic meter until some of that offseason hype actually starts to show up on the field.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter