Jim Harbaugh Personally Scouting Prospects Gives Massive Hint to Chargers Draft Plans

The Los Angeles Chargers are in full offseason mode. The team has replaced both offensive and defensive coordinators positions after losing Jesse Minter to the Ravens and relieving Greg Roman of the role. The Chargers have welcomed in Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator and are welcoming back Chris O'Leary as defensive coordinator who was on staff with Los Angeles in 2024.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is taking no time off. Harbaugh was present in the interview process of Mike McDaniel. The two, alongside Chargers President of football operations John Spanos, were spotted at a Manhattan Beach Hotel on the day of McDaniel's reported interview.

This week, Harbaugh is getting a first-hand look at the 2026 draft class in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is the premier All-Star event of the draft cycle where some of the best prospects in the country come together for a week to work with and against each other on the field, culminating with a game on Saturday.

Welcome back, Coach!



Jim Harbaugh played in the 1987 Senior Bowl. Now he’s back in Mobile scouting some potential Chargers.#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/yHX8bUezN7 — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 28, 2026

Leaks and notes from observers on the field have hinted at who Harbaugh has been keeping his eyes on. However, who he is with at the Senior Bowl is a massive tell to the Chargers draft plans as well as their off-season strategy.

Chargers position coach is side by side Jim Harbaugh at the Senior Bowl

Jim Harbaugh is on the field and getting a close look at potential draft targets at the Senior Bowl. A big development is who he is there with. Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston was spotted on the sidelines with Harbaugh watching practice.

Jim Harbaugh spotted here at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/Hf2Deitpmn — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 29, 2026

The 2026 draft class is shaping up to be very deep along the defensive line with both tackles and edge rushers. The top of the class will have significant talent.

Elston's presence is simply a testament to the work to be done on this class and both he and Harbaugh getting an up close feel for the talent will only help in the evaluation process. Elston also has worked for years with new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary including 2018-2021 at Notre Dame and 2024 with the Chargers, he should have a keen eye on the types of players that work in their defense.

Jim Harbaugh caught eyeballing a giant prospect

Jim Harbaugh's presence on the field for Senior Bowl practice is undoubtedly going to draw attention. His reactions are also noteworthy. Lead draft analyst for PFF Trevor Sikkema was on hand and caught Harbaugh with eyes for a massive defensive tackle prospect.

I wish I could’ve gotten a picture of the smile Jim Harbaugh had watching a Caleb Banks rep on the sideline of Senior Bowl practice — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 29, 2026

Caleb Banks is an enormous and athletic defensive tackle out of the University of Florida. Standing at 6'6 and weighing in at 330lbs, Banks reportedly has 35inch arms which gives him top tier length on the interior and can be a true weapon when paired with proper technique.

The Chargers re-signed Teair Tart and have an interior defensive line room including Jamaree Caldwell and Justin Egboige as well. They could look to add young talent to the interior early in the draft. They may also be faced with losing one or both of Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh. This class happens to be loaded with talent in the edge rusher group.

Jim Harbaugh and Mike Elston's presence signals the coaching staff is interested in the defensive line prospects in this class. They should have a wide variety to choose from up and down the draft order with multiple types of players at every position.

