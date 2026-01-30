Justin Herbert Haters Might Want to Listen to 49ers All-Pro’s Take on Chargers QB

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the more polarizing superstars in the modern NFL

Herbert is very obviously an elite quarterback and living up to his draft billing. One can’t say the same, for example, about Miami Dolphins passer Tua Tagovailoa, whose former head coach Mike McDaniel now serves as Herbert’s coordinator.

But it’s easy for most NFL fans and analysts to point at Herbert’s playoff performances, scoff at elite suggestions and call it a day.

But commentary from a San Francisco 49ers superstar about Herbert from a recent interview is pretty telling about how the NFL world views Herbert.

49ers star throws out shocking take in Chargers QB Justin Herbert

During an appearance on the The Ryen Russillo Show, 49ers All-Pro defender Fred Warner answered a question about McDaniels’ coaching future…by throwing some big praise at Herbert.

Warner described Herbert as "obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the league” before defending him from narratives.

“I don’t know what the knock on him would be,” Warner said. “The fact that he can’t win in the playoffs, is that what it is? …If you just look at an xs and os standpoint, of watching the position and watching him play, and the throws that he’s able to make, and having played against him myself, and seeing it up close and personal, like, this dude is unreal. He makes plays that a lot of quarterbacks in this league just can’t make.”

Warner is, of course, not saying anything that Chargers fans don’t already know. They see it on every down, every week. And they’re more well-versed than anyone on the planet about the Chargers’ failings around Herbert.

Fred is like "having played against him myself he's incredible" and people on this app will still argue otherwise https://t.co/UGgENSKrmf — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 29, 2026

Still, it doesn’t hurt to have this type of analysis from an actual NFL player making the rounds nationally and could help the general public’s opinion sway.

Even if it doesn’t, Herbert finally has some stability around him thanks to Jim Harbaugh. General manager Joe Hortiz has had some blind spots, such as the interior of the offensive line, but has generally done a great job of finding talent and managing the cap. And it feels like the Chargers are exorcising the last few demons around the quarterback after the recent coordinator change, too.

If true and it plays out on the field, more and more fans will start agreeing with Warner’s take.

