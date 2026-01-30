Chargers Urged to Spend Big on Potential Ravens Free Agent

The Los Angeles Chargers come off back-to-back 11-6 seasons and playoff appearances. The latter hadn’t happened since the team won four straight AFC West titles since 2006-09. However, the Bolts still haven’t won a playoff game since knocking off the Ravens at Baltimore in the first round in 2018.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus put out on a list earlier this week matching every NFL team with a 2026 potential free agent. When it came to Jim Harbaugh’s club, he pointed to an offensive line that was shackled by injuries in 2025.

In terms of overall free agent grades via PFF, the top three players are Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver George Pickens, and Baltimore Ravens’ center Tyler Linderbaum, respectively. Locker feels that the Chargers should make a run at the three-time Pro Bowl pivot.

“The fact that the Chargers made the playoffs,” said Locker, “with the NFL’s worst offensive line by overall PFF grade is borderline miraculous. Natural reinforcements will come via the returns of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, but the unit also needs an upheaval up the middle. Spending on Linderbaum is a prudent idea.”

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and guard Andrew Vorhees (72) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The four-year pro did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Ravens last year, due to finances and certainly not his play. By all indications the organization wants him back, but stranger things have happened in free agency. Of course, there’s no denying his impact. He finished as PFF’s fourth-ranked center in 2025.

“Linderbaum has posted a 74.6 overall PFF grade or better in each of his four pro campaigns, and he’s allowed only two sacks over the last three seasons. Indeed, the former first-round pick is the second-most-valuable center since his debut, according to PFF’s “Wins Above Replacement” metric...”

As of this writing (via Spotrac), the Chargers have the third-most available cap space in the league. Of course, we are over a month away from seeing what figure each of the 32 teams will be at, and what the cap number will be at. Regardless, general manager Joe Hortiz and the Bolts are certainly in a realistic position make a serious run at Linderbaum should he indeed hit the open market.

