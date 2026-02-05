The Los Angeles Chargers' offseason coaching staff shakeup has been ongoing since the end of the season. Jesse Minter's departure for the Baltimore Ravens opened the door for new faces to join the coaching staff in Los Angeles.

The Chargers recently hired Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary to return to the Chargers after a season away to replace Jesse Minter at the top of the Chargers defense. O'Leary and Minter were deeply connected going back to a time when O'Leary was a scout team quarterback at Indiana State and Jesse and his father Rick Minter were coaches on the defensive staff.

O'Leary through the Minters was able to break into coaching and eventually parted ways when he was hired by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In South Bend, O'Leary worked with other influential coaches including the current head coach at Notre Dame Marcus Freeman and current Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

Clark Lea plays a large role in the current Chargers coaching staff and recent history. O'Leary worked with Clark Lea at Notre Dame before Lea eventually took the Vanderbilt head coaching job in 2021. Lea, in search of coaches to build out his staff, took a suggestion from O'Leary to consider and reach out Jesse Minter who was then an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens. Lea hired Minter to be his defensive coordinator.

When the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh in 2024, Harbaugh had a hot defensive coordinator who helped him win a national championship at Michigan, Jesse Minter. Minter came with Harbaugh to the Chargers in his return to the NFL and he in turn called O'Leary to join his staff from Notre Dame.

O'Leary is now filling out open positions and making additions to the Chargers coaching staff. It appears he will be dipping back into his connections and hiring a position coach from Clark Lea's Vanderbilt staff.

The #Chargers are set to hire Vanderbilt nickels coach Jimmy Thompson, sources tell @CBSSports.



Will work with the DB group. The ex-Notre Dame LB worked at Vandy the last four years and garnered college defensive coordinator interest recently. Ultimately now headed to the NFL… pic.twitter.com/SQLZIEjouL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2026

Jimmy Thompson will reportedly be hired onto O'Leary's staff with the Chargers. Thompson was in his senior year as a linebacker for Notre Dame in O'Leary's first year with the Irish. Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston was also on staff with O'Leary and during Thompson's entire career in South Bend.

It is unclear what role Thompson will take with the Chargers or if there are any corresponding coaching staff departures. It is clear that the Minter and O'Leary connection will continue to run deep with the Chargers as coaches move up the ranks.

