Chargers’ Latest Late-Round Steal is One of NFL’s Top Breakout Candidates in 2026

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus took a look at all 32 teams in the NFL and pointed to one player that could emerge as a breakout performer in 2026. For Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, the choice was rookie safety R.J. Mickens. He played in a dozen regular-season games and made six starts, and also made an appearance in the wild card round vs. the Patriots.

According to Wasserman, he earned a 70.8 grade from PFF. “His fundamentally sound play style fit in perfectly with the Chargers’ secondary, and he reeled in two interceptions to boot. Veteran Tony Jefferson will be a free agent, so Mickens could assume an expanded role in 2026.”

Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers safety R.J. Mickens (9) pass rushes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Prior to last year’s draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein offered this analysis on the Clemson University product. “Mickens has a desirable blend of size and length for his move to the pros,” said Zierlein. “The son of a former NFL cornerback, he plays like a pro with good pre-snap anticipation and post-snap instincts. His field awareness is a plus in zone coverage, but he’s not sudden or fast, so technique and timing will be crucial for man-cover success. His ability to alter pursuit angles and break down in space as a tackler help him stand out against others in this class.”

“He’s technically sound as a wrap-up tackler,” added Zierlein, “but his stopping power is fairly average. Mickens answered questions about his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.49-second 40-yard dash), so his consistency in reading and responding to the play should not be diminished.”

Zierlein projected the former Tiger as a fifth-round pick, and the Bolts were able to snare him in the sixth round and with the 214th overall selection. He totaled 25 defensive stops, and added four special teams’ tackles. Mickens also finished with a pair of defensive tackles in the 16-3 first-round loss to the Patriots. The future appears bright for the 24-year-old performer.

