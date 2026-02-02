Chargers' Former Coach Greg Roman Announced as Finalist for New Job

The Los Angeles Chargers have won back-to-back 11-win games since their hiring of Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh decided to bring along his offensive coordinator, who has followed him everywhere in his NFL career, Greg Roman.

Roman has been shouted from the rooftops for seasons, even before his time with the Chargers as an unliked coordinator that has yet to modernize his offense since his peak offenses in the early 2010s. After a semi-successful year one from Roman, Chargers fans were set to see him once more in 2025.

With injuries, redzone inefficiency and the cherry on top of a three-point playoff performance all piling up throughout the season, it was obvious the Chargers needed to move on. Harbaugh decided to fire seemingly one of his closest friends and went on to hire the complete opposite coach in all facets, Mike McDaniel.

So with this brief history covered, many have wondered, where is Greg Roman? Is he completely out of the league, considering his terrible 2025 performance, where he ranked No. 18 in passing and No. 22 in points per game?

The answer to that is no.

The New York Jets are set to have Greg Roman in person as a finalist for new position

According to ESPN insider, Jeremy Fowler, the New York Jets will "have in-person interviews for an offensive coordinator early next week, per sources. New York interviewed five candidates virtually and will whittle that list down to three for in-persons. Roman is one."

This essentially means that the Jets have Roman as a finalist for their offensive coordinator vacancy after his initial interview likely went well. A team that possesses a strong running back room and good offensive line with a quality young tight end is nearly a perfect fit for Roman, considering his roots as an offensive line/run game-focused coordinator.

Former Chargers OC Greg Roman will be part of the Jets’ in-person interviews for an offensive coordinator early next week, per sources.



New York interviewed five candidates virtually and will whittle that list down to three for in-persons. Roman is one. pic.twitter.com/dgOzGrIuln — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2026

An interesting note could be if the Jets decide to retain QB Justin Fields, the offense could at least have a playcaller that can use his athletic gifts to give any sort of "juice" to the team currently picking No. 2 overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, many Jets fans are unhappy with the idea of bringing in an uninspiring offense to a team that only won three games in 2025. Will Roman be able to set a floor for the Jets? Will the bottom fall out once again like it did with the Bolts in 2025?

