Tyreek Hill, Chargers NFL Trade Idea Just Won’t go Away

Los Angeles Chargers fans better get used to a long, long offseason of hearing the name Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers are the natural suggestion globally for Hill, should he split with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is one of many to suggest the star wideout is on his way out the door before a roster bonus on March 23.

Over in Los Angeles, meanwhile, the Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator. Him bringing along Hill is an appetizing thing to suggest.

Whether the Chargers would actually do it is another conversation entirely. But it’s not going to stop popping up in projections and predictions.

Latest Tyreek Hill, Chargers Projected Trade

The latest idea sending Hill to the Chargers comes from CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, who cites such a trade as only costing the Chargers a conditional third-round pick.

Sullivan added this disclaimer:

“Further diluting his value, the veteran is set to enter his age-32 season and is coming off a 2025 season where he was limited to four games due to a gruesome left knee injury that included a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4. Teams will need to get a good prognosis on Hill's recovery before trading for him, so a deal revolving around him would likely need to feature conditional draft pick compensation linked to playing time/production.”

Another disclaimer? Beyond the injury concerns, the Chargers would need to re-do Hill’s deal upon arrival. Absorbing a $29.9 million base salary and $51.1 million cap hit for a 32-year-old wideout coming off an injury just wouldn't be smart.

Perhaps Hill would be open to the idea of a prove-it deal adjustment, all things considered. Getting with Herbert and McDaniel on a contender with a chance to prove he’s 100 percent back to his usual self might be the best he can do.

Then again, the disclaimers are reasons the Chargers probably aren’t going to sweat it if they lose out on Hill if he reaches the open market. They have big draft investments in Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris as it is before considering whether to bring Keenan Allen back, too.

Hill to the Chargers feels natural and might just be fun. Maybe it even happens. But it will need to strictly be on the Chargers’ terms, or not at all.

