Chargers Inactives for Week 1 vs. Cardinals: Tuli Tuipulotu updates and overall impact

The Los Angeles Chargers approached the Week 1 inactives announcement before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals with major questions around star pass-rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

Tuipulotu had seemingly spent most of the summer healthy, then appeared on the injury report before the Week 1 game. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters he wasn’t sure what the ailment was, though it’s pretty hard to ignore that Tuipulotu and the Chargers had been potentially working on a big-money contract extension.

And just like that, the Chargers’ inactives announcement for Sunday became a pretty big deal.

Chargers inactives vs. Cardinals

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Tuli Tuipulotu injury, inactives analysis

Everything about the Chargers’ inactives is routine before kickoff.

Except the Tuli Tuipulotu situation, of course.

Tuipulotu wound up “questionable” on the final injury report, which implied a 50-50 chance to play. Not what the Chargers had hoped to see for the opener from a guy who had 13 sacks last year in 16 games and has 26 over 50 total appearances so far.

And while he's active, pass-rushing depth isn’t exactly a major strength for the Chargers, either. Longtime veteran Khalil Mack has been on a pitch count for years. He’s effective, but not a full-time guy. Akheem Mesidor is a rookie, albeit an older one whom they hope can help right away without a learning curve. The only other depth on the roster is Bud Dupree, who felt like a super-obvious cut candidate before making the final roster.

Even with Tuipulotu active and possibly on a pitch count of his own, it would sting the Chargers defense a bit as it tries to start fresh with new coordinator Chris O’Leary.

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