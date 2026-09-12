Chargers Injury Updates, News on Tuli Tuipulotu After Strange Developments

Tuli Tuipulotu enters the Los Angeles Chargers season opener against the Arizona Cardinals with plenty of attention surrounding him.

The fourth year edge rusher is currently listed as questionable because of a hip injury. It led to him being limited during the week of practice, which was reported by NBC Sports.

Not shocking but, his status could remain uncertain until shortly before kickoff as Los Angeles determines whether he is ready to take the field.

Tuipulotu is coming off the most productive season of his young career by far. In 2025, he established himself as one of the Chargers most disruptive defensive players while recording 13 sacks. His ability to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks made him an important part of the defensive front and helped raise expectations. The edge is also regarded by some people as the future of the defensive front.

Tuli Tuipulotu status and contract could become an Important Issue

The injury is only part of the story surrounding Tuipulotu. His contract situation could make this season just as significant. Tuipulotu is entering the final year of his rookie deal, meaning his performance throughout 2026 could have a major impact on his next contract. The Chargers originally signed Tuipulotu to a four year, $6.57 million rookie contract after selecting him 54th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal included approximately $3.58 million guaranteed and is scheduled to run through the 2026 season.

With that being said, he is seeking a big contract. Which in reality is very valid, as Tuipulotu has been a phenom for the Bolts.

That puts Tuipulotu in an interesting position. The Chargers have already seen what he can bring to their defense, but another strong season could make his next contract considerably more expensive. Edge rushers who consistently generate pressure and produce sacks are among the most valuable defensive players in the NFL.

The decision could eventually come down to whether the team believes his recent production is the beginning of a long term trend. If Tuipulotu continues producing at a high level, that big contract might come sooner than later.

For now, the immediate question is whether Tuipulotu will be healthy enough to play against Arizona. His hip injury has put his Week 1 availability in doubt, but his larger situation extends well beyond Sunday.

With his rookie contract nearing its conclusion and a potentially lucrative extension waiting somewhere on the other side of the season, this season could be one of the most important years of Tuipulotu’s career.

tuli on third down is scary#probowlvote + tuli tuipulotu



📺 | @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/B4alzbeXf9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 30, 2025