Chargers Waste Zero Time Dropping Concerning News on Season's 1st Injury Report

The Los Angeles Chargers are days away from their first contest of the 2026 season when they host the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday for a Week 1 showdown. Los Angeles just trimmed their roster to the final 53 last week and may be put to the test early.

The NFL does not require official injury reports throughout the offseason, or training camp through the preseason. Teams are required to submit three consecutive injury reports during the regular and postseason, for Sunday games, the reports are required Wednesday through Friday.

The Chargers released their first official injury report of the season and there were a few surprises on the report including starting edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, cornerback Deane Leonard and safety RJ Mickens all were listed with injuries that had not been previously disclosed.

wednesday's injury report for week 1 vs AZ pic.twitter.com/hWx8f82vxI — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 9, 2026

Running back Keaton Mitchell and wide receiver Brenen Thompson were already known to be working through something, as head coach Jim Harbaugh prefers to say. Mitchell nursing a hamstring injury is concerning simply because as a speed threat out of the backfield, will he fully trust his hamstring and feel confident to go full throttle? As a running back, the risk for reaggravating the hamstring is present and unfortunately can linger.

Tuli Tuipulotu has been an iron man in his first three seasons in the NFL. Seeing him on the injury report with a hip injury is not ideal but he was listed as a limited participant indicating it is not something to be overly concerned with, yet. The same goes for RJ Mickens who was limited with an ankle injury, luckily, the Chargers have a very deep safety room should Mickens be unable to play Week 1.

Thin depth immediately tested as concerns land front and center

The Chargers faced many offseason question marks, the majority of which have been answered. The main remaining concern, for once is not the depth of the offensive line, but the depth of the cornerback room. The Chargers did not replace departed free agent cornerback Benjamin St. Juste in the offseason. The depth behind the big three of Tarheeb Still, Donte Jackson and Cam Hart is all question marks.

Cornerback Deane Leonard, who is a phenomenal special teams player and an elite gunner. He was also penciled in as the fourth cornerback in the room with undrafted rookie Rodney Shelley as the only other corner on the 53-man roster. Leonard logged a did not practice to open the week, we will have to closely monitor his practice participation. There was a staggering difference when he was not on the field or the punt coverage unit in 2025.

The thin cornerback room will likely lead to Shelley being active and potentially assuming gunner duties as well. Rookie practice squad running back Greg Desrosiers offers gunner abilities too and with Keaton Mitchell recovering from a hamstring injury, he may see a call up this week as well. By not replacing St Juste, the Chargers left the cornerback room thin and that depth may be tested immediately.