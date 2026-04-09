Would Chargers be Interested in Blockbuster Trade at These Prices?

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have plenty of cap space due to their lackluster moves during the offseason, allowing many to speculate that they could be looking to make a blockbuster trade in the coming months.

The Bolts have also been reportedly interested in many receivers in free agency, with big names of Alec Pierce and Rashid Shaheed being apparently having interest from the Chargers. Shaheed and Pierce both possess speed that the Chargers are obviously looking for at the position, and a certain trade-candidate Jacksonville Jaguar receiver has more than enough speed to fit what the Bolts want.

Brian Thomas Jr Trade Cost - Could the Chargers Submit Their Name in the Bidding War?

Brian Thomas Jr. was drafted in 2024 with the 23rd overall selection, becoming arguably the best rookie receiver in his class, having a massive season of 87 catches for 1282 yards and 10 touchdowns. This allowed fans to believe that he was on his way to becoming a franchise legend and perennial Pro-Bowl type of receiver.

The 6'2 4.33 receiver went into his second season with high expectations in a new, high-powered offensive scheme led by Liam Coen. Unfortunately, Thomas Jr. seemed not to mesh in the new offense and had plenty of issues with physicality, drops and general scheme usage.

In year two, Thomas Jr. had 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns, a sharp drop-off from his year one production, which then allowed for constant trade conversations, with a new article from Bleacher Report discussing the price for Thomas Jr going into the 2026 season.

The closest trade that resembles what the Chargers have in draft capital is BR's Browns trade estimate, where they give up their 2026 Round 1 Pick (24) and 2026 Round 4 Pick (107) selections for the former 1200-yard receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. still has the juice



Just the slumpiest sophomore year you could imagine. He’ll be back to form for all of next season pic.twitter.com/5yEluTjyzN — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 14, 2025

The Chargers currently have the 22nd overall selection and according to the DraftTek trade chart, this would be forty points more valuable than the Browns' first-round selection, which is around the value of the difference between the Browns' fourth-round pick (107) and the Chargers' fourth-round pick (123).

So, all of this to say, would it be worth it for the Chargers to give up their first and fourth round picks to add Thomas Jr. to their current roster? Would the Chargers be able to get back the 2024 version of the LSU superstar?

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter