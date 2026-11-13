What Has Been Joe Hortiz's Biggest Mistake in 2026?

Every general manager makes decisions that look better on paper than they do once the season gets underway.

Some make encouraging moves, important decisions, and reasons to believe the organization is heading in the right direction. For Joe Hortiz of the Los Angeles Chargers, those factors have not been met to the full extent.

When evaluating Hortiz’s work this year, one particular area stands out. It isn’t necessarily the flashiest position on the roster, nor is it a decision that will dominate every conversation among fans. But it could have a much bigger impact on the team’s ceiling than people realize.

Failing to add another proven offensive lineman

Joe Alt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest mistake Hortiz made in 2026 was not doing enough to strengthen the offensive line around Justin Herbert.

This isn’t a new conversation. Protecting Herbert has been a recurring challenge, and the organization has spent considerable time trying to establish consistency up front. For a quarterback with his arm talent, mobility, and ability to make plays outside the structure of an offense, there is little reason to leave him constantly dealing with unnecessary pressure.

Hortiz had an opportunity to give the offense another layer of security. Adding an experienced offensive lineman could have provided valuable depth and prevented the team from having to rely so heavily on its existing options. Instead, the position remained an area that deserved more attention. And when you’re building around a quarterback like Herbert, this is not somewhere you want to take unnecessary chances. I could give you all the statistics in the world backing up these claims, but the majority of people have a good idea what those numbers would look like.

There is also a bigger picture worth considering. The offense has already experienced enough changes over the past several seasons. Different coordinators, different systems, and adjustments to personnel have all played a role in shaping the unit. Establishing stability up front should be one of the organization’s main priorities. Hortiz deserves credit for recognizing the importance of surrounding Herbert with talent, but that responsibility extends beyond adding weapons and making headline grabbing acquisitions. Sometimes the most important addition is the player who keeps a defensive lineman from getting anywhere near your quarterback.

That is particularly important when your franchise quarterback is the centerpiece of everything you’re trying to accomplish. Hortiz has shown that he understands what this organization needs to become a legitimate contender. But if there is one area where his approach deserved more attention this offseason, it’s protecting the player who gives this team its best chance to win.

A roster can have plenty of talent, but none of it matters if the quarterback doesn’t have enough time to use it.