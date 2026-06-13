Los Angeles Chargers' Offensive Headliners Getting Plenty of Respect

In Jim Harabugh’s first season at the helm of the Los Angeles Chargers, the team finished 20th in the league in total yards per game. The Bolts averaged a so-so 110.7 yards per game on the ground, quarterback Justin Herbert hit on 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,870 yards and 23 scores, and coordinator Greg Roman’s unit reached the end zone 40 times.

It certainly helped that Harbaugh’s team turned over the ball only nine times, the third-fewest by a team in a single season in NFL annals. Unfortunately for Herbert, that efficiency didn’t translate into the postseason. After throwing only three interceptions during the regular season, he was picked off four times in an ugly 32-12 playoff loss at Houston—one of those miscues returned for a touchdown.

Update: Justin Herbert has now been sacked 6 times by the Patriots defense pic.twitter.com/gtRuMLdC04 — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) January 12, 2026

It was a bit of a different story for the Chargers’ offense in 2025. It scratched and clawed its way to 36 touchdowns despite an offensive line racked by injuries at both tackle spots. Herbert was sacked a total of 60 times in 17 total outings—six of those coming in the club’s 16-3 wild card loss at New England.

It could be a bounce back year for the Chargers’ offensive unit

So perhaps it’s a bit of a surprise that in SI.com’s Matt Verderame’s offensive triplet rankings for the 2026 season, he has the Bolts’ trio of Herbert, running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Ladd McConkey at No. 10. Of course, he does state that the choice is based more on projection.

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“McConkey was great as a rookie, with 89 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns before just 66 receptions, 789 yards and six scores last year. Hampton was a first-round rookie who missed eight games, but still finished with 545 rushing yards. Then there’s Herbert, who, despite being sacked 54 times, managed to throw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. With the return of star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, he should only improve.”

New coordinator Mike McDaniel will put his stamp on the offense

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Of course, you can’t mention the Chargers’ attack without uttering the name Mike McDaniel. After four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, he’s now Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator. While having Alt and Slater healthy is crucial, general manager Joe Hortiz also overhauled the interior of this unit—led by the addition of veteran center Tyler Biadasz.

The Chargers also made some other notable additions in terms of the skill positions with the signings of tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, but the onus here on Herbert taking a lot less of a licking and not having to escape the pocket when he doesn't want to.

Chargers’ second-year RB Omarion Hampton bears watching

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Meanwhile, Hampton has the potential to put up huge numbers, especially when you consider what McDaniel was able to do with De’Von Achane the second half of 2025. This philosophy should also make it easier for Herbert to find McConkey deep via play-action.

Again, the health and the performance of the line is key here, like it is for every team. If this unit remains intact, it could add up to one of the Chargers’ offensive performances in recent seasons.