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Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers' Offensive Headliners Getting Plenty of Respect

There are big expectations for the Los Angeles Chargers' offense in 2026 thanks primarily to a new coordinator and a talented trio at the skill positions.
Russell Baxter|
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off to running back Omarion Hampton (8) who rans for a touchdown in the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off to running back Omarion Hampton (8) who rans for a touchdown in the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Chargers

In Jim Harabugh’s first season at the helm of the Los Angeles Chargers, the team finished 20th in the league in total yards per game. The Bolts averaged a so-so 110.7 yards per game on the ground, quarterback Justin Herbert hit on 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,870 yards and 23 scores, and coordinator Greg Roman’s unit reached the end zone 40 times.

It certainly helped that Harbaugh’s team turned over the ball only nine times, the third-fewest by a team in a single season in NFL annals. Unfortunately for Herbert, that efficiency didn’t translate into the postseason. After throwing only three interceptions during the regular season, he was picked off four times in an ugly 32-12 playoff loss at Houston—one of those miscues returned for a touchdown.

It was a bit of a different story for the Chargers’ offense in 2025. It scratched and clawed its way to 36 touchdowns despite an offensive line racked by injuries at both tackle spots. Herbert was sacked a total of 60 times in 17 total outings—six of those coming in the club’s 16-3 wild card loss at New England.

It could be a bounce back year for the Chargers’ offensive unit

So perhaps it’s a bit of a surprise that in SI.com’s Matt Verderame’s offensive triplet rankings for the 2026 season, he has the Bolts’ trio of Herbert, running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Ladd McConkey at No. 10. Of course, he does state that the choice is based more on projection.

Ladd McConkey
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“McConkey was great as a rookie, with 89 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns before just 66 receptions, 789 yards and six scores last year. Hampton was a first-round rookie who missed eight games, but still finished with 545 rushing yards. Then there’s Herbert, who, despite being sacked 54 times, managed to throw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. With the return of star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, he should only improve.”

New coordinator Mike McDaniel will put his stamp on the offense

Mike McDaniel
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, you can’t mention the Chargers’ attack without uttering the name Mike McDaniel. After four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, he’s now Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator. While having Alt and Slater healthy is crucial, general manager Joe Hortiz also overhauled the interior of this unit—led by the addition of veteran center Tyler Biadasz.

The Chargers also made some other notable additions in terms of the skill positions with the signings of tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, but the onus here on Herbert taking a lot less of a licking and not having to escape the pocket when he doesn't want to.

Chargers’ second-year RB Omarion Hampton bears watching

Omarion Hampton
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Hampton has the potential to put up huge numbers, especially when you consider what McDaniel was able to do with De’Von Achane the second half of 2025. This philosophy should also make it easier for Herbert to find McConkey deep via play-action.

Again, the health and the performance of the line is key here, like it is for every team. If this unit remains intact, it could add up to one of the Chargers’ offensive performances in recent seasons.

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Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

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