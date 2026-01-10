Bad news for Chargers: Jesse Minter might be top name on market after John Harbaugh

Everyone entered the NFL playoffs and offseason with the understanding that Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would be one of the hottest names on the market.

But it’s starting to vibe like Minter might’ve been the outright top name during the head-coaching hiring cycle, had the Baltimore Ravens not shocked and parted ways with John Harbaugh.

As of this writing, there are two teams that have submitted requests to speak with Minter about their head-coaching openings.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the list could include these teams by the time all is said and done:

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

New York Giants

In fact, Garafolo said the list could grow beyond those four teams, too.

“He has requests in from the Titans and the Browns, Garafolo said. “Right now, that list stands at two. It is not going to stay at two. Trust me, the Ravens, at the very least, for whom he worked for four years as an assistant under John Harbaugh, are expected to submit a request to speak to Minter. The Giants as well, and perhaps even more. He is a hot head-coaching candidate working with Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh. Certainly, that pedigree that he has worked under, expecting him to get a ton of interest this coming week.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning on #Chargers DC Jesse Minter, whose request list for HC interviews will grow significantly soon. The #Titans and #Browns are in, with the #Ravens expected soon. pic.twitter.com/6kfKvVNr8u — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 10, 2026

RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest buzz on Chargers RB for playoffs vs. Patriots

Things were always going to get to this point with Minter. He spent years in Baltimore with John Harbaugh and current Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. Then, the obviously memorable stint with the Michigan Wolverines before trailing Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers.

Since joining the Chargers, Minter has squeaked some very strong showings from free-agent castoffs from other teams like Poona Ford and Teair Tart, while also maximizing production from fifth-round-or-later names like Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and RJ Mickens, to name a few.

Generally, head coach candidates aren’t going to scoff at any of the rare, 32 job openings in the NFL. But one has to think that, looking at the above list, Minter might like landing in a spot with an established, potential long-term quarterback like a Cam Ward in Tennessee or Jaxson Dart in New York.

RELATED: NFL gave Chargers a massive advantage over the Patriots that no one is talking about

Going back to the comfort of Baltimore with a guy named Lamar Jackson would surely be pretty appealing, too, and really goes without saying.

For now, Minter’s focused on the New England Patriots in the wild-card round this weekend. If the Chargers win, his head-coaching chances will mostly remain on hold.

But if Minter is this hot a candidate, the teams in need probably won’t mind waiting a week or two (or maybe even into the first week of February).

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers vs. Patriots will expose one team as a fraud if the other overcomes history

ESPN makes encouraging bold prediction for Chargers' Omarion Hampton vs. Patriots

Chargers have a surprise new team wanting to steal Jesse Minter to worry about

Chargers rookie gives hint to his status for playoff showdown vs. Patriots

Justin Herbert gets a bad Josh Allen comparison in NFL Wild Card round picks