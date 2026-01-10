Chargers keep getting backhanded compliments in NFL playoff predictions vs. Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers consistently get saluted for making it to the NFL playoffs after the mountain of adversity head coach Jim Harbaugh navigated this season.

But it’s generally all lip-service before seemingly anyone, and everyone picks them to lose to the New England Patriots on Sunday night in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The summary usually goes like this: Kudos for making it this far despite waves of injuries, but the Patriots are a buzzsaw.

One of the better examples comes from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who polled internal experts about the playoff matchup and got some tidbits from anonymous NFL executives and coaches.

RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest buzz on Chargers RB for playoffs vs. Patriots

One executive, for example, lauded the Chargers for persisting and getting into the playoffs despite the droves of injuries, headed up by losing offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

“The Chargers have done more with injuries than any team should be able to do,” an executive told Howe. “I don’t know how Justin Herbert is still alive with that offensive line. It’s impressive how many games they’ve won just by being a sound football team, tough and resilient.”

Sounds great…but all 10 Athletic experts polled pick the Chargers to lose in Foxborough.

Tough crowd. The writeup acknowledges that the Chargers went 3-3 against playoff teams (while resting starters in a Week 18 loss) and generally got some fantastic play from quarterback Justin Herbert, even post-surgery.

This Chargers defense is going to be the toughest unit the Patriots have faced all season.



The Chargers have the second-best defense (based on EPA) over the last 10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GLMTKSnfcd — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 7, 2026

RELATED: NFL gave Chargers a massive advantage over the Patriots that no one is talking about

The writeup also isn’t worried about the Patriots’ .391 strength of schedule this year, which is the biggest red flag around the hosts on Sunday night. The next-closest strength of schedule was the Dallas Cowboys at .438.

For Chargers fans, this type of preview and prediction stuff is probably pretty bittersweet. On one hand, it would be nice to see Herbert and the team get their flowers for some major accomplishments this year, especially after nearly sweeping the AFC West. They’re a serious underdog threat.

On the other, it’s also nice to see the Chargers flying under the radar. If and when they prove the naysayers wrong, it could make the accomplishments all the better.

And no matter what happens, it’s merely Year 2 of the Harbaugh era. The arrow is up and won’t budge, regardless.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers vs. Patriots will expose one team as a fraud if the other overcomes history

ESPN makes encouraging bold prediction for Chargers' Omarion Hampton vs. Patriots

Chargers have a surprise new team wanting to steal Jesse Minter to worry about

Chargers rookie gives hint to his status for playoff showdown vs. Patriots

Justin Herbert gets a bad Josh Allen comparison in NFL Wild Card round picks