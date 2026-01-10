Chargers' trade acquisition has most on the line in playoffs vs. Pats

The NFL playoffs are where legends are made. It's also where the money is. If you perform well in the postseason as a pending free agent, expect teams to be knocking down the door to sign you during free agency.

That could be the case for Odafe Oweh, whom the Los Angeles Chargers acquired ahead of November's trade deadline. Oweh was sent to the Bolts in exchange for Alohi Gilman and a day three pick swap with the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams benefited from the trade, as Gilman helped a weak Baltimore secondary. At the end of the day, however, Oweh directly helped propel the Chargers to the playoffs, while Gilman and the Ravens will sit at home and watch this winter.

Oweh is an intriguing free agent, as his 7.5 sacks since joining the Chargers have been impressive. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed Oweh as one of the top 2026 free agents with the most to gain this postseason.

RELATED: Justin Herbert delivers unexpected good injury update ahead of playoffs

Odafe Oweh could cash in during free agency with big playoff run

Chargers EDGE Odafe Oweh in 12 games with the team this season following his trade from Baltimore:

35 pressures

7.5 sacks

20 stops

73.2 PFF Defense Grade

77.7 PFF pass rush grade



For the season: 10th amongst all EDGE players in Pass Rush Win Rate (17%)



(📷: Jay Biggerstaff) pic.twitter.com/GOomQ7yUHl — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) January 7, 2026

"If the Chargers wish, they certainly have the money to re-up Oweh—their $103 million and change in projected cap space is the most in the NFL," Davenport said. "Tuipulotu broke out this season with 13 sacks, but Mack is 34 years old and nearing the end of the line. But if the Chargers can knock off the Patriots in the Wild Card Round and Oweh continues his regular-season per-snap productivity, he could be one of the NFL's most coveted free agents at a premium position."

RELATED: Chargers get key offensive weapon back ahead of playoff matchup

Oweh is currently playing on his fifth-year option, which had a cap hit of $9.5 million. Spotrac doesn't give a projected contract for him, but one would have to think the average annual value would have to start around that $9-$10 million range.

As Davenport noted above, the Chargers will have no issue money-wise in terms of retaining Oweh. OverTheCap has them currently with $103 million in available space before cuts and restructures. The only problem the Bolts will have with Oweh is other teams competing for his services.

Hopefully Oweh can come up with a big postseason for the Chargers and their pass rush.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers vs. Patriots gets unexpected illness bug storyline before playoff matchup

Patriots star compares Justin Herbert, Drake Maye before NFL playoffs

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gave Drake Maye high praise ahead of NFL playoffs

Chargers' Justin Herbert has worst playoff resume of any QB in postseason

Chargers vs. Patriots weather forecast says history isn't on underdog's side