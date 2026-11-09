Chargers' Justin Herbert Suffers Injury During Blowout Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers took an absolute beating at the hands of the Houston Texans during Week 9. The Chargers had hoped to find some success on offense with a few changes including Mike McDaniel leaving the field level.

The Chargers offense has not been good this year. They have been downright awful and dead last on most statistical categories. It did not get better on Sunday. The Chargers offense watched hopelessly as their defense failed to contain CJ Stroud and the Texans' wide receivers.

Jim Harbaugh left Justin Herbert in the game despite the score being 41-9 late in the third quarter. Herbert, under pressure all afternoon, tried to evade a sack and stiff armed a defensive lineman. He immediately looked down at his left hand and started shaking it.

It appeared from closeup views on the broadcast that Herbert either broke or dislocated his middle finger on his left non-throwing hand. He went on to finish the drive and score the Chargers first touchdown in nearly 40 offensive possessions. He would not return and was replaced by backup DJ Uiagalelei while Hebert was seen with a massively taped glove and covering on his left hand.

Look At The Glove Justin Herbert Has On His Hand.



Holy Crap, That Thing Is Huge.



You Don’t See A Quarterback Wearing Something Like That Every Week. pic.twitter.com/OZs2AHuEuw — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 9, 2026

DJ Uiagalelei threw his first career touchdown pass on the following drive.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.