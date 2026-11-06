Chargers and Mike McDaniel Finally Make a Change Against the Houston Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, have been battered by injuries and have looked lost on offense. The Chargers' season is lost but right now, they are trying to find any glimmer of hope in the darkness that has been the 2026 season.

2026 is the first year with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The NFL at large was excited and congratulatory to the Chargers when they hired the biggest name on the coaching market in Mike McDaniel to take over the Chargers offense from recently fired Greg Roman. The projections and expectations for the Chargers were sky-high but with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert paired with McDaniel, the belief was sky-high as well.

To say the train fell off the tracks would be an understatement for the Chargers offense. They are dead last is most offensive categories and put up their worst offensive performance based on epa per drive coming out of their bye week and after getting some reinforcements in their wide receiver room.

Los Angeles' offensive production has been so bad that it appeared heading into the bye week that Mike McDaniel may not survive as the offensive coordinator. However, the Chargers have no one on staff that could in theory take over. Passing game assistant Adam Gase was floated as an option in the media but he does not have direct experience in McDaniel's system and had been out of the NFL for years. The best shot the Chargers had to turn the offense around was to get healthy and for McDaniel to get the players on the same page.

Getting the offense and specifically Justin Herbert, back on track still seems to be the goal. Justin Herbert played six NFL seasons before the current 2026 season and had one of the lowest career interception rates in the history of the NFL entering the 2026 season. That rate has skyrocketed with Mike McDaniel.

From the 1970 merger through the end of last season, 120 QBs attempted at least 2500 passes.



Here were the career leaders in interception rate:



1. Aaron Rodgers (1.4%)

2. JUSTIN HERBERT (1.7%)

3. Tom Brady (1.8%)

4. Joe Burrow (1.8%)

5. Patrick Mahomes (1.8%) — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 5, 2026

After opting not make any changes to the coaching staff during the bye week, the Chargers and McDaniel are still searching for answers. McDaniel announced at a press conference on Thursday that he would be attempting to change his persepctive and move to the booth to call plays against the Texans this week.

McDaniel cited his time working with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan who called plays from the booth during their time with the Atlanta Falcons. The view from the booth gives a more complete picture of the offense and defense for McDaniel to make in-game adjustments.

McDaniel moving to the booth is not the only changes on the horizon. Head coach Jim Harbaugh hinted that Omarion Hampton may see his share of carries increase or at the very least, a more consistent rotation as opposed to a consistent change of back based on play call or formation. It did appear that defenses have been able to pick up on significant tendencies based on which back was on the field.

Los Angeles has also opened the practice windows for tight end David Njoku, linebacker Denzel Perryman. If the Chargers activate them for the game against the Texans, the Chargers will have a few more reinforcements hitting the field.

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said the team will open the 21-day practice window for David Njoku and Denzel Perryman today. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) November 4, 2026

The Chargers will face their nemesis, the Houston Texans in week nine and will finally be trying a few changes on offense. It may also indicate some changes coming to the offensive line as well with guard Kayode Awosika returning to practice in a limited fashion.