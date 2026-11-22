The Los Angeles Chargers lost two pieces of Justin Herbert’s offense when running back Keaton Mitchell and tight end David Njoku suffered injuries early during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Mitchell, the rotational back alongside Omarion Hampton, suffered a back injury. Njoku, just back from recent injuries, suffered a shoulder setback.

Below, we’ll provide updates on both injuries as they become available.

Keaton Mitchell, David Njoku injury updates

The Chargers declared both Keaton Mitchell and David Njoku as questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Keaton Mitchell, David Njoku injury impact

Mitchell caught one pass for six yards before exiting with his injury. He had entered the year as a free-agent addition for coordinator Mike McDaniel who dramatically ate into the workload of former first-rounder Omarion Hampton.

Entering Sunday, Mitchell had carried the ball 49 times for 182 yards and no scores with another 18 catches, 103 yards and one score as a receiver. His missing time will lead to more looks for Kimani Vidal behind Hampton.

Keaton Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another McDaniel free-agent target, Njoku joined and started eating into the snap counts available to Oronde Gadsden, a breakout from last year. But a fibula injury during Week 2 sent him to injured reserve and he’s appeared in just two games this year. On Sunday against the Jets, he caught just one pass for 13 yards before exiting.

Njoku missing time would mean more looks for Gadsden and Charlie Kolar, with Patrick Herbert and Josiah Deguara on the practice squad.

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