Chargers’ Key Free Agent Getting Zero Attention So far

Right now, it feels like the Los Angeles Chargers and fans are the only folks really keeping tabs on one of the franchise’s most important free agents:

Quarterback Trey Lance, of course.

Don’t laugh: Lance is one of those free agents quietly more important than outsiders realize. He was the long-sought-after depth chart solution behind Justin Herbert for Jim Harbaugh and Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz.

Still just 25 years old and a former No. 3 overall pick, it was worth wondering if Lance could develop a pretty hot market in free agency.

So far…so good for the Chargers, though.

NFL free agency and trade QB market analysis

One would think Lance would chart on a top 10 list looking at the best quarterback options for needing teams this offseason.

Apparently not.

Over at Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport outlined the best quarterbacks available this offseason.

Some of the names:

Russell Wilson

Derek Carr

Malik Willis

Tua Tagovailoa

Kyler Murray

It’s a quality list. Some of the names are no-brainers. Teams that want to win right now should be all over the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Taking a gamble on Anthony Richardson isn’t that unreasonable. Pulling Derek Carr out of retirement…debateable.

Either way, Chargers fans aren’t going to complain about Lance being overlooked.

Chargers’ chances of re-signing Trey Lance in free agency

Trey Lance | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pretty good, right?

If the NFL wants to focus on the likes of Malik Willis and the incoming draft class, Lance might not have many options.

This past offseason, Lance checked in at a one-year deal worth $2 million. The Chargers probably wouldn’t blink at going well north of that to make sure he stays in town.

Keep in mind that this is a Harbaugh-Hortiz regime that did an emergency trade for Taylor Heinicke right before the 2024 season, then went and found Lance.

A big point of roster churn during the coaching staff change and since, Lance is a priority for the quarterback depth chart, where continuity matters and backups with his abilities don’t just become available often.

