Three Senior Bowl Prospects to Potentially be Khalil Mack's Successor

The Los Angeles Chargers have significant roster questions to answer heading into this offseason. Media outlets will report that the Chargers have the highest amount of available cap space in the NFL and this will be commonly repeated on social media.

The reality is, the Chargers have so much cap space due to the fact that they have so few players signed on the roster through 2026. The Chargers will have the chance to reconstruct the roster this off-season but with only five draft picks, the Chargers will be re-signing many of their internal free agents.

One of the biggest and most accomplished internal free agents for the Chargers is edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack is an unrestricted free agent after re-signing with the Chargers this past offseason on a one year deal. Mack has earned the right to make any decisions about his playing future on his own timeline. He has contemplated retirement before and three disappointing wildcard losses with the Chargers may weigh heavily on his decision to stay in Los Angeles should he continue to play.

The bottom line is, the Chargers are a better team with Mack on the field and in the locker room. However, whether or not he returns for 2026, the Chargers have to plan for a future without the future hall of fame edge rusher.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive line coach Mike Elston spent a few days down in Mobile Alabama at the senior bowl getting an up close and personal look at 2026 draft prospects at the premier all-star event of the draft process.

Senior Bowl Prospects that Could be Mack's Successor

TJ Parker

Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker entered the 2025 season as one of the top-rated prospects in all college football. Many pre-season rankings had him ranked as either edge one or two. Unfortunately, Parker and the entire Clemson team had a rough 2025 season. Parker is still a very talented edge rusher, but Clemson's rough season may benefit the Chargers with a prospect like Parker possibly falling to them at pick 22.

Parker is a well-rounded edge rusher who is a strong run defender and uses power to rush the passer. The Chargers require their edge rushers to be strong in the run game and Parker has even mentioned the same principle that Khalil Mack has said regarding defending against the run on early downs, edge rushers have to earn the right to rush the passer.

TJ Parker was a wrecking ball in the 2024 ACC championship. https://t.co/hjNlzuHhJN pic.twitter.com/tIFl4MYsng — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 15, 2026

Gabe Jacas

Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas (pronounced Ackas) has been a four-year starter at Illinois and has played alongside several current NFL players. He is powerful and productive. Standing at 6'3 and weighing in at 261lbs, Jacas is able to handle rushing inside against guards as well.

Jim Harbaugh, while he was head coach of Michigan only faced Jacas during his freshman season. If Harbaugh was keeping up with his former team, he will remember that in Harbaugh's first season with the Chargers, Jacas had three sacks against the Wolverines when they met in 2024.

Jacas performed well in front of Harbaugh and Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston during the Senior Bowl. Jacas would likely be a target for the Chargers in the second round.

Illinois Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well rounded. He is a good run defender with power. Watch him track this play, he's responsible for the QB if he keeps it. As soon as it's handed off, he triggers and takes down the RB. https://t.co/cMDJhnaZq8 pic.twitter.com/mLfsaJz39G — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 25, 2026

Ahkeem Mesidor

Miami edge rusher Ahkeem Mesidor had a phenomenal 2025 campaign. He and teammate Rueben Bain terrorized offensive lines and quarterbacks.

Mesidor is a high motor high effort edge rusher with an excellent football IQ as he recognizes plays developing. He is able to handle and stack pulling offensive linemen.

Mesidor will be a polarizing prospect since he will turn 25 years old before the draft and has a history with a foot injury that caused him to miss most of 2023. Some analysts believe he is a first-round caliber player, but his age and injuries may cause him to drop to day two.

Akheem Mesidor is big edge rusher for Miami. He is smart and his motor is always running. He is a very good run defender with a high effort pass rush. He will be 25 years old on draft night and is pretty much at his ceiling. pic.twitter.com/rNjj01IUka — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 19, 2026

Summary

The Chargers need to plan for a future without Khalil Mack. There is a chance they lose both Mack and Odafe Oweh, whom they traded for midseason in 2025. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive line coach Mike Elston were on hand for a reason down at the Senior Bowl. The Chargers will likely add an edge rusher in the early rounds in the 2026 draft.

