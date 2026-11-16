The winless Los Angeles Chargers have Ladd McConkey injury concerns chasing them into the Monday night primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens.

There are other concerns, of course. The Chargers’ botched trade at the deadline has the front office spiraling while trying to do PR damage control. That’s a thing that is, in a word, difficult, considering the team is 0-8 and now star quarterback Justin Herbert will gut through an injury in a hopeless situation on the road Monday night.

But back to McConkey. Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers play the Ravens.

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Ravens, Week 10

The Chargers announced that McConkey would not travel with the team to Baltimore, ruling him out against the Ravens.

The Chargers listed McConkey as “questionable” on the final injury report for Monday’s game against the Ravens.

Reports later revealed that McConkey suffered from back spasms during pregame warmups in Week 9.

Ladd McConkey suffered an injury in Week 9, getting tagged as questionable by the Chargers right after the opening kickoff.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, Chargers fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We recently wrote that it’s time for the Chargers to have uncomfortable Ladd McConkey conversations.

After the breakout rookie season, McConkey just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. This year alone, he’s had knee, calf rib, foot and now back issues, in addition to a concussion.

This obviously makes him a no-fly zone when it comes to fantasy football. But it’s worth wondering if he can keep making the "foundational building block” list when talking about the Chargers long-term, too.

As for fantasy football otherwise, the Chargers are a wasteland. McConkey has hardly played, yet still leads the team in receiving with 17 catches for 286 yards and one score. None of the other wideout options are a threat and the tight ends like Oronde Gadsden have no impact. David Njoku just got activated but doesn't figure to be a huge part of the game plan, either.

Even running back is a mess. Mike McDaniel oddly ignored former first-rounder Omarion Hampton early in the year. The former first-rounder averages just 3.6 yards per carry.

None of this is what anyone expected for a Herbert-McDaniel combo, but it’s become one of the most obvious must-avoids in fantasy football.

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