Mel Kiper’s 2026 Mock Draft has Chargers Making Sensible Addition to Defense

If it’s NFL draft talk, there has to be mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper. The storied analyst delivered the goods last week. With the 22nd overall selection, he has the Los Angeles Chargers opting for some help up the middle of their defensive front via Clemson University’s Peter Woods.

“Woods looked like a top-10 pick heading into the season,” said Kiper, “but the production dipped, and here he is outside the Top 20. The Chargers won't complain, though. They would love to bring in a talented 3-technique with strength and versatility. At his best, Woods can wreck an opponent's game plan. Can coach Jim Harbaugh get Woods’ game back to that level?”

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) sacks South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) after the Tigers’ 28-14 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In coordinator Jesse Minter’s first season as the Bolts’ defensive coordinator in 2024, the team finished 11th in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed per game. Harbaugh’s club was 14th in the NFL vs. the run, while only seven teams allowed fewer yards per game through the air. The Chargers also gave up a league-low 301 points.

A quick glance at this season’s unit certainly showed improvement. The club was ranked fifth in total defense and passing defense, and were eighth in the league against the run (105.4 average). However, the latter ranking was a bit deceptive as the Bolts were inconsistent at best in this department.

In the ugly 16-3 first-round playoff setback at Foxborough, the Patriots (led by quarterback Drake Maye) ran for 146 yards on 29 attempts. Maye led the team with 66 yards on the ground, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 53 yards on only 10 carries.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (90) celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

All told, Los Angeles’ defenders limited eight opponents to under 100 yards rushing in 2025, while allowing 120-plus yards on the ground in seven total contests. Including the wild card loss to the Pats, the Chargers gave up 145.1 yards per game rushing in their seven losses.

The Bolts recently inked Teair Tart, who has played in every game for the team since 2024, to a three-year contract extension. Pairing him inside with Woods would be interesting indeed as the club transitions from Minter to newly-hired Chris O’Leary on defense.

