The Chargers Have a Legit Chance of Landing Newly Released Wide Receiver

The Los Angeles Chargers should take a serious look at Hollywood Brown. The Sooners alumni recently got released by the Philadelphia Eagles and now is looking for another team.

Brown has built his game around acceleration, movement and turning a small opening into a big play. Those qualities are valuable for a team looking to make its passing attack more dangerous.

For the Chargers, the appeal would be about more than adding another name to the receiver room. A player who threatens defenses vertically may create easier opportunities underneath for the rest of the offense. Also, looking towards the future is honestly the best thing now.

A fit that just makes sense

There would still be questions before making a move.

Brown’s role, health, contract expectations and the team’s cap space would matter. The Chargers would need to decide whether his skill set matches the coaching staff’s plans and whether the price makes sense. Speed is exciting, but a roster decision has to work beyond the highlight plays.

The connection between the franchise and Brown runs deeper than people think. Joe Hortiz was the director of college scouting for the Ravens for many years. He eventually became director of player personnel, which led him to having a big role in drafting Brown.

Having connections like this really makes a difference. Every year we see players head to organizations where they had previous relationships with either the staff or fellow athletes.

Brown is most dangerous when timing and trust are clear. The offense would need to get him involved early, rather than asking him to wait for a few deep chances each game. Screens, motion, crossing routes and vertical patterns could help make his presence felt. A varied role would make it harder for opponents to predict where the ball is going.

There is no guarantee the Chargers will pursue Brown, and a potential fit should not be confused with a completed deal. Still, the idea is easy to understand. The Bolts could consider a receiver whose speed might change the geometry of the field and give its offense another dimension. If the opportunity is realistic and the terms are right, Brown could be an intriguing addition. The Chargers would not need him to carry the passing game alone. They would need him to win matchups, create space and make defenses pay when they leave him room. In a league where one explosive play can swing a game, that kind of weapon is worth evaluating.

It was clear that the Eagles signing Hollywood Brown was never going to work from the start of the regular season when he was a healthy scratch.



They also refused to place him on injured reserve once he was dealing with an injury.



Just an awkward situation from the beginning. https://t.co/8caGKxDuRU — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) November 13, 2026