Chargers lose player to AFC West rival Broncos on waiver wire

The Los Angeles Chargers will need to fill a spot on the practice squad soon thanks to the Denver Broncos.

This week, those Broncos took to the waiver wire and claimed offensive lineman Sam Mustipher from the Chargers practice squad, signing him to their 53-man roster.

Mustipher, an undrafted free agent in 2019, was deep depth for the Chargers who has been on and off the team since 2024 while bouncing around the NFL.

As far as general roster depth goes, the Chargers remain solid at center with starter Bradley Bozeman and backup Andre James, two guys who can play multiple spots along the interior, if needed.

At center, the Chargers have also had Josh Kaltenberger on and off the practice squad this season, too, which won’t figure to stop anytime soon now.

Perhaps what’s more interesting here is the timing.

After all, those Chargers and Broncos link up for a season-ending bout in Week 18. There, the Chargers will look to complete the clean sweep of the entire AFC West this season. And it’s a contest that could very well feature the divisional crown up for grabs.

Granted, the Chargers need to take care of business against the Houston Texans on Saturday first for that season finale to carry the major implications.

But it’s clear the Broncos are thinking ahead. They just lost starting center Luke Wattenberg to injured reserve, yet could have picked from the practice squads of any of the 31 teams.

The fact the Broncos swiped from the Chargers at this point in the season and might get a little opponent intel in advance probably isn’t some happy coincidence.

All fair and expected, of course, but it adds a fun little extra spice to that upcoming Chargers-Broncos clash to close the season.

