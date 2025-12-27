Chargers QB Justin Herbert disrespected in MVP voting poll

The Los Angeles Chargers are officially headed back to the postseason for the second straight year. A win against the Dallas Cowboys, coupled with the Indianapolis Colts losing, was all the Chargers needed to clinch their spot in the playoffs.

It's truly remarkable that this team managed to get to 11 wins with two games left in the regular season. With all of the injuries to the offensive line and even to Justin Herbert, many didn't believe the Chargers could reach the postseason again. Since their embarrassing 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their bye week, the Bolts ripped off four straight wins.

With the Chargers still in the mix to possibly win the AFC West, does Herbert deserve more MVP talk? According to those around the league, he doesn't.

RELATED: Chargers' big free-agent signing likely benched after months of poor play

Justin Herbert received just one MVP vote in recent poll

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero polled general managers and other executives from different teams on who should win league awards. For MVP, it was Matthew Stafford as the runaway favorite with 18 votes. After Stafford was Drake Maye with five votes, then reigning MVP Josh Allen with four.

Herbert received one vote, coming in last out of the choices. Myles Garrett got two votes.

It's easy to see why Stafford received the most votes, as he has a ridiculous 40 touchdown passes to just five interceptions. Maye is nearing 4,000 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It's interesting to see Allen receive more votes than Herbert, however.

RELATED: Justin Herbert is in the MVP discussion, says Super Bowl-winning coach, others

The fact that he won MVP last year will give him some notoriety, but he hasn't exactly been leaps and bounds better than Herbert this season. Allen has 3,406 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while Herbert has 3,491 yards with the same amount of touchdowns and two more interceptions.

It just goes to show that Herbert still has a ways to go to earn more respect around the league. He can change that by helping the Chargers win in the postseason next month.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie has been cut five times and still could make the roster in 2026

Chargers' Joe Alt making Pro Bowl 'raised some questions'

After playoff berth, where are Chargers in 2026 NFL draft order?

Texans' C.J. Stroud tiptoes around bulletin-board material while praising Chargers

RELATED: Chargers' big free-agent signing likely benched after months of poor play

RELATED: Justin Herbert is in the MVP discussion, says Super Bowl-winning coach, others