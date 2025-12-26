One NFL analyst doesn't see the Chargers exacting playoff revenge vs. the Texans

On Saturday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, Jim Harbaugh’s surging Los Angeles Chargers, winners of their last four outings, take on the hottest team in the league in the Houston Texans—winners of seven consecutive games.

It’s also a playoff rematch from a year ago that Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert won’t soon forget. He threw for 242 yards and a score, but he hit on just 14 of his 32 passes and served up four interceptions (including a pick-six) and was sacked four times in a humbling 32-12 loss at Houston.

The NFL.com staff came out with its Week 17 picks and score predictions. While two editors chose the Chargers to end Houston’s winning streak, the other three, including Gennaro Filice, opted for DeMeco Ryans’s red-hot team.

“No quarterback faces as much pressure as Justin Herbert,” explained Filice. “Literally—he comfortably leads the league with a 43.7 percent pressure rate. This isn’t by design, of course. Offensive tackle has been a cursed position for the Chargers in 2025, with Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater going down for the season in training camp and second-year stud Joe Alt suffering the same fate in early November.”

““The carnage doesn’t stop there, either,” added Filice, “additional injuries seemingly reshuffle the Bolts’ bookends on a weekly basis. Consequently, Herbert’s under constant duress. And now he draws Houston, the only team this season with a pair of double-digit sack artists in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.”

Hunter (13.0) and Anderson (11.5) have combined for 24.5 of the Texans’ 41 sacks. Meanwhile, Herbert has been sacked 49 times this season—with more to come?

“I don’t see this ending well for the Chargers QB, who has been battered all year and is currently playing through a broken left hand. Yes, Los Angeles’ O-line just pitched its first shutout of the season, holding the Cowboys’ punchless pass rush to zero sacks. But the Texans are a whole different animal up front, and the Chargers are only a couple of games removed from yielding seven sacks to the Eagles.”

Those 49 sacks are a career-high for Herbert, as are his 77 rushing attempts and 461 yards on the ground. Could he indeed buy some time against the top-ranked defense in the NFL? Uh…

“I know Herbert’s dying to avenge his four-pick flop against this team in the opening contest of last season’s playoffs,” added Filice, “Unfortunately, 11 months after that ghastly performance, the quarterback’s protection is a nightmare. Despite a venue change from Houston to Los Angeles, the end result remains the same: This game goes to the game-wreckers.”

