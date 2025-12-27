NFL experts make surprising prediction for Chargers-Texans AFC showdown

The Denver Broncos found a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs' junior varsity on Christmas. Now it's up to the Los Angeles Chargers to keep the pressure on. Albeit against a much tougher opponent.

The 11-4 Chargers can still make next week's regular-season finale a de facto AFC West Championship Game, but they have to beat the surging 10-5 Houston Texans in order to do so. If the Bolts win on Saturday at SoFi Stadium they'll improve to 12-4 and could tie the 13-3 Broncos with a in in Week 18. L.A. already has one win over Denver, so a season sweep would give it the tiebreaker and the division title for the first time since 2009.

MORE: Pro Bowl honor is nice but glaring stat proves Chargers' Justin Herbert should be MVP

During their four-game winning streak the Chargers have taken care of the Philadelphia Eagles, a full-strength Chiefs' team and the Dallas Cowboys. Still, they haven't made everyone a believer.

On USA Today's panel of six expert prognosticators, four are predicting a Texans' upset win on the road that will lock the Chargers into only a Wild Card berth.

Chargers over Texans

"Can the Chargers banged up O-line hold up against the Texans?" writes Tyler Dragon. "If they can protect Justin Herbert just a little, they should win at home."

Says Lorenzo Reyes, "This is a fascinating matchup, but I'm going to give the edge to the Chargers because they're at home and are more balanced, whereas Houston's offense is susceptible to the occasional poor performance."

MORE: Justin Herbert looks to make amends, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Texans

Texans over Chargers

"The Texans' defense is too good to allow Harbaugh's run-focused game plan to control the tempo," writes Jon Hoefling. "Just a bad matchup for Los Angeles."

Ladd McConkey | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

