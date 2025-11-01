What's going on with Chargers star Mekhi Becton?
Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton has been something of a mystery this year.
A massive free-agent signing for the Chargers in the hopes of better protecting Justin Herbert, Becton has been in and out of the lineup constantly while chalking up a 41.0 PFF grade.
There were red flags when the Chargers signed Becton, though, as the former top 10 pick had constantly battled injury woes throughout his career. That briefly ended last season in Philadelphia during his first successful year at guard after a position change.
Now, Becton is a name to watch again, this time ahead of Week 9 when the Chargers play the Tennessee Titans.
Mekhi Becton injury updates
- Becton is officially questionable on the final injury report
- Becton was officially limited during the second practice of the week.
- Becton stretched with the team during the first practice of the week, then went to the locker room with trainers.
