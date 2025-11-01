Charger Report

What's going on with Chargers star Mekhi Becton?

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton has been something of a mystery this year. 

A massive free-agent signing for the Chargers in the hopes of better protecting Justin Herbert, Becton has been in and out of the lineup constantly while chalking up a 41.0 PFF grade

There were red flags when the Chargers signed Becton, though, as the former top 10 pick had constantly battled injury woes throughout his career. That briefly ended last season in Philadelphia during his first successful year at guard after a position change. 

Now, Becton is a name to watch again, this time ahead of Week 9 when the Chargers play the Tennessee Titans. 

Mekhi Becton injury updates 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Tennessee's NFL trade deadline sale and top Chargers vs. Titans Week 9 storylines

Chargers' third-round rookie not getting headlines, but making huge impact midway through NFL season

Will this explosive Chargers player continue his fantasy football rise?

Chargers trade deadline shopping list includes 'home run threat' for Justin Herbert

Chargers could eat cap hit, trade for Vikings veteran to help Justin Herbert

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News