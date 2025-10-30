Tennessee's NFL trade deadline sale and top Chargers vs. Titans Week 9 storylines
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading to Nashville to face off against the Tennessee Titans in the 10 a. m. West Coast window. The Chargers are coming off a mini-bye following their thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night football. The Titans are coming off a divisional beating at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.
The odds makers are heavily favoring Los Angeles in this matchup. The Chargers are currently favored by 9.5 points by BetMGM.
What individual storylines should Chargers fans know before kickoff?
Chargers slot weapons against new look Titans coverage
The Tennessee Titans front office has been reshaping the roster in Nashville. The Titans currently hold a 1-7 record and have been widely identified as sellers in the trade market. The sellers label was confirmed when they traded away their second defensive back recently by trading cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Roger McCreary was Tennessee's primary slot defender. He logged 257 snaps out of 306 in the slot. The Titans will likely send out 6th round rookie cornerback Marcus Harris out of Cal to be the main slot defender in nickel packages. The Titans also signed rookie Micah Robinson from the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.
Young Titans to know
Tennessee has been leaning on their young offensive weapons. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was drafted first overall. Wide receivers Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and tight end Gunnar Helm, three of Ward's fellow rookies, are in the top five of receiving yards for the Titans offense
The Chargers offensive line vs. Tennessee's defensive front
Chargers guard Mehki Becton officially logged a did not practice today as did the Titans most feared defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons.
Chargers linebackers vs Titans running back Tyjae Spears
Cam Ward currently leads the league in sacks taken. Interim head coach Mike McCoy has discussed Ward using his check down option more often which could leave shifty running back Tyjae Spears in the open field against the Chargers linebackers.
The Chargers will be facing a Titans team with several new looks on both offense and defense. Will Jim Harbaugh have his team ready to face off against the young Titans in Nashville?
