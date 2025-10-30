Chargers trade deadline shopping list includes 'home run threat' for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have less than one week to make a move before the NFL trade deadline. They've already made one trade earlier in the month, acquiring pass rusher Odafe Oweh from Baltimore in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a pick swap.
Problems still remain on the offensive side of the ball, as the Bolts are lacking offensive linemen and could use an impact player at running back. They're expected to get rookie Omarion Hampton back from IR soon, but there may be an opportunity for the Chargers to create a lethal duo in the backfield.
As the Chargers scour teams preparing to be sellers at the deadline, the New York Jets make sense as a trade partner. Specifically, Breece Hall makes a ton of sense.
Chargers listed as best fit for Breece Hall ahead of NFL trade deadline
Kevin Patra of NFL.com listed 11 player-team fits that make sense ahead of Tuesday's deadline. He listed Hall to the Chargers as one of those best scenarios.
"Kimani Vidal has played well, and the Chargers expect to get Omarion Hampton back, but adding Hall would provide a playmaker if the rookie remains nicked-up for the rest of the season. Hall has proven dynamic in the run and passing game. He would add a home run threat forJustin Herbert. Hall ranks fourth in the NFL with 18 runs of 10-plus yards, per Next Gen Stats. Herbert and Vidal are tied for the most among Chargers with eight. With few offensive line options available, Los Angeles can opt to upgrade the backfield with an explosive runner."
Hall is coming off of a 133 yard, two touchdown rushing performance on Sunday in the Jets' first win of the season. He also threw a touchdown pass to Mason Taylor to win the game. The former second-round pick in 2022 has proven to be productive when healthy. Hall's best season came in 2023, when he rushed for 994 yards and five touchdowns on 223 attempts.
The Chargers should absolutely look to bring in Hall. He's on an expiring deal, but could certainly earn a long-term role if all goes well. Hall and Hampton in the Chargers' backfield sounds exciting.
