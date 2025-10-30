Chargers' third-round rookie not getting headlines, but making huge impact midway through NFL season
A major storyline all throughout the off-season for the Los Angeles Chargers was how they would replace their stalwart interior defensive lineman, Poona Ford, after he left and signed with the cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Rams in free agency.
A major loss that is still being questioned to this day in regard to why the Chargers did not both match the contract he received, with our only answer being: "We traded maybe one or two guys for two or three guys. There is a little bit of the committee approach."
An answer that did not satisfy the fan base, but that kept eyes open for the players who will be in that "committee approach." The largest investment to the said committee was the Chargers 2025 third-round selection, Jamaree Caldwell.
RELATED: Could Chargers convince Jerry Jones to part with former Cowboys first-round pick?
Going into training camp and into the preseason, Caldwell was spotted with the third and fourth team defensive lines, a traditional approach to rookie workloads from an old-school coach like Jim Harbaugh.
This depth chart placement was not indicative of what was to come. Caldwell instantly made an impact on the Bolts, allowing him to be the interior defensive lineman with the most snaps amongst his fellow interior teammates (237). Even more snaps than budding-star Teair Tart (226).
These snaps were earned, with Caldwell really having a breakout game in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders where he recorded four pressures and a sack, coupled with a stop in the run game.
Moving forward to midseason, Caldwell continued his production, doing so without much recognition from the general media. However, a third-round rookie interior defensive lineman not getting headlines should not come as a shock.
If there should be any rookie interior defender getting attention, it should be the guy who ranks number one out of all rookie interior defensive linemen with at least 100 snaps in PFF's overall defensive grade (63.0), first in PFF's rush defense grade (70.0) and T-4th in pressures (10).
Even with this production, is there any way for the already impressive rookie to continue his growth?
The short answer is yes. He is obviously still a rookie with some holes in his game. Tackling has been somewhat of an issue with him being T-5 worst in missed tackle percentage (8.3%).
Caldwell could also improve on his pass-rushing ability, something that will come with time, considering he has been asked to do much of the dirty work in this Jesse Minter-led defense.
Beyond general development, Caldwell's opportunity seems to be opening up right in front of our eyes. Veteran addition Da'Shawn Hand has been put on injured reserve. Off-season breakout candidate Otito Ogbonnia was also placed on injured reserve.
RELATED: Is Omarion Hampton a disappointing first-round pick halfway through the season?
With these injuries scaling, and if this halfway point examination is any indication, Caldwell could be on his way to an All-Rookie team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Justin Herbert and Madison Beer challenging Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Chargers trade prediction adds explosive running back stuck on dumpster fire team
Chargers sign Derwin James injury insurance, cut fan favorite undrafted free agent
Chargers fans spooked by Justin Herbert's knee in new viral photos