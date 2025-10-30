Will this explosive Chargers player continue his fantasy football rise?
The running backs for the Los Angeles Chargers have suffered bad injury luck this season and have left fantasy managers scrambling to find replacements. Veteran Najee Harris was lost for the season in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos following a non-contact Achilles tendon tear. First-round rookie Omarion Hampton stepped into the bell cow role before going down with a high ankle sprain in week 5 and being placed on injured reserve.
Second-year running back Kimani Vidal answered the bell when the Chargers needed him. Vidal has been the main back in weeks 6-8 and has rushed for 261 yards and a touchdown while adding eight receptions and a receiving touchdown. Vidal has averaged 16.6 fantasy points over those three games in PPR formats.
Kimani Vidal is explosive
Kimani Vidal is currently taking a 12.96 explosive percent into Nashville to face a defense possibly missing it's top defensive lineman according to Sumer Sports. Explosive percent is defined by Sumer Sports as the percent of rushing plays that are in the top 10 percent of yards gained.
Vidal, based on the data from Sumer Sports, has the highest explosive percent in the NFL amongst running backs with at least 50 carries.
Omarion Hampton's return is not imminent and therefore Vidal will be leaned on as the top back for Los Angeles and is currently considered a top 12 fantasy running back option. Based on his performance to date, Vidal should be considered as high as a number two running back or flex option for fantasy managers.
