Chargers Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Two Falling After Week 4
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Now that the Los Angeles Chargers have found themselves 0-4 and likely completely out of playoff contention, it is important to see what the future of this franchise is, especially considering the possibility of major moves across the coaching staff coming soon.
On a player scale, who are some guys rising and falling after the Chargers' somewhat impressive (considering what we have seen) performance against the Super Bowl champions of last year, the Seattle Seahawks?
Riser #1 - Oronde Gadsden II
Oronde Gadsden II has been placed on riser and faller lists before, being both a "riser" and a "faller" after his seemingly up-and-down 2026 NFL season. For this week, he finds himself as a riser, being a more reliable target in the passing game, gathering five catches for 36 yards, including a juggling fourth-down conversion late in the game.
Faller #1 - Derius Davis
To be truthful, it is tiring putting Derius Davis on these lists as a faller or whatever negative category the article calls for. However, he continues to disappoint and make this Chargers team worse. He had a better day as a kick returner with 32 yards per return, but a muffed punt turnover marked his day as a failure.
Riser #2 - Tre Harris
Tre Harris is finally getting more and more involved in this weak Chargers offense. He has been a reliable target who can take some of the load off of Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey. He recorded another good week, tallying a team-high 60 yards on three receptions. He was the only wide receiver with a reception until Quentin Johnston had his 44-yard reception deep in the fourth quarter.
Faller #2 - Cole Strange
Cole Strange has been a terrible starter for the Chargers, even going back into the preseason. He has not shown anything as a run blocker or as a pass blocker. While PFF grades are becoming more and more unreliable, it is worth noting that at halftime, Strange had a 0.0 pass-blocking grade. For what it's worth, Trevor Penning had a 4.9 grade, making Strange not alone as an underperforming offensive lineman.
Riser #3 - Khalil Mack
All we can really say is "poor Khalil Mack," as he is having a very strong season, even in his mid-30s. He deserves to be on a team better than the Los Angeles Chargers. That said, his day against a strong Seattle offensive tackle duo had him recording a sack, a tied team-high six tackles, while wreaking havoc in the backfield as one of the Bolts' only capable run defenders.
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Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney also earned an Associates Degree in Journalism from Chaffey College and a Bachelors Degree in Communication Studies from Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosneyFollow NateGosney