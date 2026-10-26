What It Would Cost Chargers to Trade for Quenton Nelson And Is He Worth It?

Even with the Los Angeles Chargers being 0-6 and currently on a bye week -- a perfect storm to sell and get rid of players who deserve better -- the team has reportedly come out and told other teams that they are not ready, yet, to let go of their veterans.

This comes from Jeremy Fowler, specifically saying: "Chargers, at 0-6, still giving impression they are standing pat. But a long way till Nov. 10 deadline, and Chargers are receiving calls."

That said, does the Chargers' front office believe that they are buyers? Are they going to send assets out to make this team better? If so, who for how much?

Trading for Quenton Nelson, What is the Price?

Quenton Nelson, at age 30, is the Indianapolis Colts offensive guard, a longstanding NFL pro with accolades for a future Hall of Fame entry, even if he were to retire now. He has 3x First Team All-Pro Selections, 3x Second Team All-Pro selections and eight straight Pro Bowl selections.

This career obviously would make Nelson a very expensive addition, even if he is 30 and with a need for a likely record-setting new contract. This need for a new contract will likely make Nelson's price a bit cheaper, as the acquiring team will have to ensure their books are clear to pay for their new investment.

Once traded, expect Nelson to earn a league-high contract, likely over 25 million a year, surpassing the current league leader, Titans Peter Skoronski.

Estimated Trade

Colts Receive: 2027 Second-Round Pick (Est. Pick 33)

Chargers Receive: Quenton Nelson + 2027 Fourth-Round Pick (Est. Pick 107)

It is very difficult to find any trade (dating back to 2020) that would be similar to Nelson moving on from the Colts. It is rare to find a player of that is the caliber of Nelson, but furthermore, rare to find a team willing to move on from someone of that talent.

The Joe Thuney trade comes to mind, where the Chiefs traded away the then-31-year-old to the Chicago Bears for a Bears fourth-round pick. Thuney needed a new contract when traded as well, adding that layer of similarity to this exercise with Nelson.

Quenton Nelson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Williams being traded to the San Francisco 49ers also draws some parallels, with Williams being 31 years old and one of the league's best players at his position. He was traded for a third-and a fifth-round pick, doing so as an offensive tackle, which is usually more costly than a guard.

All of these trade estimates show that Nelson may not cost the multiple first-round picks that fans may think. He is an aging veteran who needs a new contract, but is also one of the league's best at his position. The Chargers' 33rd overall pick is a very valuable selection, likely being enough for the Colts to say yes to the offer, while sending back a fourth-round selection to sweeten the deal for the Bolts.

While trading for a player right now feels pointless, Nelson should be the exception. Adding the Colts legend to the Chargers' offensive line to help protect Justin Herbert could be the one move made this year that can help the Chargers get back into contention...or at least hope for such in 2027.

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