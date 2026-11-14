The 5 Most Disappointing Chargers Players So Far This Season

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a rough season to say the least.

There are always certain expectations for every player going into any season. Some perform better than predicted, however, that is simply not the case for every single athlete that steps foot on the gridiron.

Here are five guys who have not moved the needle in a positive direction when it comes to overall execution.

1. Justin Herbert

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Justin Herbert has arguably been the biggest disappointment of the 2026 season.

Entering the year, he was expected to be the centerpiece of an offense capable of competing with the best teams in the NFL. Instead, his performances have become a major part of the team’s struggles. Herbert has thrown for 1,591 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His 70.4 passer rating is a troubling number for a quarterback with his experience and ability. Even more concerning, he has been sacked 31 times.

The turnovers have been particularly damaging. Herbert has struggled to consistently protect the football, putting additional pressure on an offense that already has difficulty sustaining drives. Herbert always seems to be on the short end of the stick, so that surely doesn't help. However the elite quarterback needs to put up better performances regardless.

2. Omarion Hampton

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Omarion Hampton entered the season with an opportunity to establish himself as one of the most important pieces of the offensive attack. Unfortunately, his production has been inconsistent and the running game has not developed into the reliable weapon the team desperately needs.

The lack of carries have definitely been a factor, but still you would like to see a little more outta him.

There is still plenty of potential, but his first eight games have not delivered the kind of impact expected from such an important young offensive player.

3. Cole Strange

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Cole Strange has become another concerning part of an offensive line that has struggled to provide consistent protection. His individual performance has been especially disappointing considering how important interior blocking is to the success of the entire offense.

The veteran guard has struggled to consistently win his assignments, creating problems for both the passing and running games. When interior protection breaks down, quarterbacks have less time to make decisions, while running backs have fewer opportunities to find open lanes.

He has not provided the level of stability expected from an experienced offensive lineman.

4. Quentin Johnston

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This might not shock some people, but Quentin Johnston has not shown enough this season. The whole offense is a disaster, and he unfortunately is a part of that.

The former TCU standout has had a rough couple years, to say the least. He has improved every year, but cannot put together an elite season.

A first-round pick should provide an exceptional amount of help when they need it the most. The reason they are drafted is to provide what the team has been missing for years. Yet Johnstoin just hasn’t been the player most thought he would be by now. He is a very talented player, but this year hasn't shown much of that.

5. Donte Jackson

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Donte Jackson rounds out this list after struggling to provide the dependable coverage performances expected from an experienced NFL cornerback.

The secondary has had difficulty consistently limiting opposing passing attacks, and Jackson has experienced some particularly difficult moments during the season.

His performance against the Texans was especially concerning. In the 44-22 defeat, Jackson received a reported overall performance grade of 28.6, highlighting the problems he experienced during one of the team’s worst defensive outings.

Cornerbacks are regularly placed in difficult situations, but experienced players must find ways to limit mistakes and prevent opposing receivers from consistently winning their matchups. Jackson’s struggles have become another example of how problems across the roster have contributed to the team’s disappointing start. He still has the experience to improve, but the secondary needs much more consistency from him moving forward.