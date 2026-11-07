Chargers’ Most Likely Trade Deadline Move is More Self-Inflicted Wounds

The Los Angeles Chargers just can’t get out of their own way.

That’s not going to naturally stop at the NFL trade deadline. Every Chargers trade deadline rumor says the same thing: No point in calling Joe Hortiz out in Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert trade rumors aren’t really a thing. But every other player, including Khalil Mack, should be up for grabs.

Just don’t tell the Chargers, who seem adamant that nothing major should change despite the risk of hitting 0-8 at the deadline.

Chargers’ top deadline move is obvious

The Chargers should do right by Mack and trade him away. He’s appealing to other teams as a future Hall of Famer on an expiring contract who, through the mess that is the Chargers this year, still sits on three sacks and five tackles for loss while playing in a rotation.

Mack, though, doesn’t sound like he wants to leave the Chargers.

"Yeah, they know how I feel, man," Mack said this week, according to The Athletic's Noah Furtado. "It's just tough with all the outside noise. And so, ultimately, I want to be here, and I want to help them win. Even though it's tough right now, you always see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Chargers’ repeated mistakes

Not to beat the horse (or Bronco), but not trading Mack would just be another obvious mistake by the Chargers.

Obvious, like bringing on Mike McDaniel but not spending to give him the speed and stuff he needs to run his system well. Obvious, like once again not properly addressing the interior of the offensive line. Obvious, like not sitting on $20-plus million in free cap space in November while winless. Or keeping around struggling “bargains” like Quentin Johnston. Or not playing a first-round pick like Omarion Hampton enough…after taking a running back in the first round.

It goes on and on and on with the Chargers and has led to perhaps the worst outright roster in football and a hold on the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Hanging onto Mack would be another misstep, even if the trade return wouldn’t be that high.

What changes Chargers' stance on Mack?

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade offers and Mack himself.

From an outsider’s view, it really doesn’t sound like Mack wants to leave, despite it all. There were rumblings in the past of his not wanting to be dealt from other teams, either.

Maybe Mack changes his apparent stance over the next week and something happens. We won’t crush the Chargers too much for honoring the wishes of any player, let alone Mack.

That said, if the Chargers hit 0-8, they need to at least pick up the phone. And if a contender like the Chicago Bears gets antsy and ups the offer enough, to say a fourth-round pick or a little higher, the Chargers would be foolish not to hit on the best of both worlds by picking up a nice asset while sending Mack off to get a chance at a Lombardi Trophy.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter