The Case For—and Against—the Chargers Trading Away Khalil Mack

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 pm ET. This week, a few teams wasted little time making deals and/or unloading veterans.

The Indianapolis Colts have been the busiest of the clubs when it comes to the latter. Earlier this week, the team sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and orchestrated a reunion between the San Francisco 49ers and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. In 2020, the Colts acquired the star defender from the Niners for the 13th overall pick.

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On Thursday, the Chicago Bears added 2025 First Team All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and gave up plenty to get the four-time Pro Bowler. Last season, he totaled 67 tackles, a career-best 11.0 sacks, and forced three fumbles. In seven games with the Tennessee Titans this season, he led the club with four sacks.

Speaking of leading a team in quarterback traps, ageless Khalil Mack has come up with three sacks for the last-place Los Angeles Chargers. There’s been a lot of speculation that the league’s only winless could have their own fire sale of their own when it comes to unloading players.

A playoff club each of the first two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Bolts have lost as many games this season as they did in both 2024 and 2025. So could general manager Joe Hortiz make the 13-year veteran available in the next week or so?

The Case For Dealing Khalil Mack

13 sacks in the regular season and the first in the postseason for Tuli Tuipulotu



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The fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders has played for three teams and been a three-time Pro Bowl performer for each. And the 35-year-old defender has moved from franchise to franchise via the trade route. The Silver and Black sent him to the Windy City in 2018, and the Chicago Bears then dealt him to the Chargers in 2022.

The resume reads 116.0 regular-season sacks, 36 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions—two of those returned for scores. However, the Bolts have a pair of young studs in rookie Akheem Mesidor and 2025 Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu. It’s almost inexplicable that the latter has not been signed to a contract extension, and it’s hard to believe that it won’t eventually get done.

For a team in playoff contention and looking for pass-rush help, Mack makes a lot of sense and should come at a reasonable price draft-choice wise.

The Case For Holding Onto Khalil Mack

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The veteran’s experience is certainly a plus when it comes to Tuipulotu and Mesidor in terms of what they can or have learned from him. And Mack is also not a one-trick pony as the 13-year veteran is a more-than-capable run defender. But is that enough to retain the prolific defender and not try and get something for him via trade? Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggests Mack could be had for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2027.

The Verdict Is In

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The answer appears obvious. A team like the Carolina Panthers, who have just 11 sacks in seven games and zero sacks in their last two contests, could certainly use some help. Jaelan Phillips has missed the last few games and the team was hurting in this area before he went down. The AFC West-leading and division rival Kansas City Chiefs (8 sacks in 6 games) could also use some help in this department. Stay tuned.