It's Time: Chargers Need to End Quentin Johnston Experiment

Quentin Johnston, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2023 first-round selection, the last first-round pick by former General Manager Tom Telesco, is still haunting the Chargers franchise...four years later. Johnston was drafted due to his athletic traits of size, speed and yards-after-catch ability. However, he lacked one major skill for wide receivers: catching the football.

Year 1: Instant Regret

Johnston was plagued as a rookie by drops, the most infamous of which was his Green Bay Packers third-down drop that could have been a game-winning touchdown. With this poor rookie season, it was not looking good for Johnston's future, with even the most optimistic of fans hoping he could at least turn into a solid No. 2 receiver.

90 percent of the time, a first-round wide receiver is drafted to be the best receiver on the team. If they are not that, the team usually has another elite receiver on the roster...or the drafted receiver is bad.

Year 2: Improvement...But the Same Issues Prevailed

Year two for Johnston was a much-needed sign of improvement, quickly becoming a Jim Harbaugh favorite. He went from 431 receiving yards to 711. He also added eight touchdowns to his resume in 2024.

This improvement saw fewer drops for "QJ," but they still appeared, with a Monday Night Primetime drop against the Baltimore Ravens being the most scrutinized of all. It was early in the fourth quarter, with the Chargers trailing 23-16 on a third-and-6 play, another crucial moment that was not capitalized on.

Year 3: A Strong Weapon With a Questionable Future

2025 showed another year of growth for the former first-round rookie. In one fewer game, he had 735 yards and another eight touchdowns, showing that he can be a weapon in an offense. However, the issue of drops continued, and the lack of real first-round-level production continued to cloud Johnston's place on the roster.

The Bolts' front office decided to pick up his fifth-year option, allowing him to be on the roster for the 2027 season. A move that was highly scrutinized, but also one that many could get behind, considering his year-over-year improvements and now the opportunity to play under offensive "mastermind" Mike McDaniel.

Year 4: Team Going 0-3, Drops Still There, What is the Future?

The Chargers are 0-3 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. QJ has recorded 64 yards on six catches, with two drops. His vertical ability in the passing game is completely missing; his yards-after-catch ability has yet to show under McDaniel and his improvement as a route runner has been completely nullified.

All of his strengths have been silenced, coupled with his issues with drops popping up, most notably in the Chargers' most recent loss to the Bills in Week 3. On a crucial third-and-nine, Justin Herbert delivers a perfect pass to Johnston on an out route, but Johnston allows it to hit his hands and drops the football. He was seen unhappy on the sideline after the play.

After the game ended, Quentin Johnston was on the bench with his head down. Tre’ Harris got him up and seemed like he was trying to cheer him up as they walked toward midfield to shake hands with the Bills.



Johnston had a drop at the end of the game on third down. — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 27, 2026

Personally, I have been a Johnston believer and defender, with the understanding that he will never live up to the first-round draft billing he was given. I believed in him as a solid role player who can help this Chargers offense. But the unfortunate truth is that he has been given enough time and chances with the team. It is time for all parties involved to look for alternatives.

The Chargers have spent so much capital on receivers in recent years, with Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris being second-round picks who are currently contributing. With the team at 0-3, the Chargers could go full tank and look for the 2027 class of receivers, with names like Jeremiah Smith, Charlie Becker and Cam Coleman all being real prospects who could be weapons in the NFL.

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