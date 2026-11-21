The Los Angeles Chargers defense has been solid all season and the defensive front has significantly outplayed their record. The defensive front's efforts were finally rewarded on primetime as they manhandled the Baltimore Ravens offensive line en route to the Chargers' first victory of the 2026 season.

Defensive tackles Teair Tart and Dalvin Tomlinson were absolute game wreckers and were accompanied by Jamaree Caldwell and rookie Nick Barrett who both had their moments along the front. It takes a whole team effort to keep future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry at ten total yards on ten carries.

Defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary clearly had a plan to stop Henry and challenge the defensive line to own the trenches. Owning the trenches was an understatement. To go along with the 16 total yards given up on the ground to the Ravens, the Chargers were credited with 31 pressures by Pro Football Focus, 29 from the defensive line.

Tuli Tuipulotu led the way in pressures with nine total, including one on first-round rookie Vega Ioane where Tuipulotu blasted Ioane back into the legs of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. For the most part, at least to national audience, the Chargers defensive front is comprised of a group of solid defenders but are putting together performances with a lack of superstars.

Khalil Mack is the most well-known of the defenders on the Chargers front but as everyone knows, he is definitely closer to the end of his career despite still playing at a high level. Tuipulotu is a rising star but lacks the true quick win off the edge ability that some of the other top edge rushers in the NFL possess.

The defensive line's success is in large part due to playing together and playing as a unit under the tutelage of defensive line coach Mike Elston. Elston has been able to take veterans and Day 3 picks like Nick Barrett and Justin Eboigbe, who missed the Ravens game with injury, and turn them into the best version of themselves.

Looking to the future, the Chargers have all but Dalvin Tomlinson under contract in 2027. Given the success of the unit, should the Chargers add in a blue-chip rookie into the mix to make a strength stronger? Perhaps an early-day two addition? Most of the top defensive tackles in the NFL are draft in the top 50 picks in the draft. What could Mike Elston do with a top-tier talent alongside group of defensive linemen who fit the system and play together?

If the Chargers do want to consider adding a defensive tackle early in the draft, who might they be considering? Let's take a look forward at which prospects could fit the category.

Top defensive tackle prospects to know

Projected early first round: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates making a sack during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Gilliam burst on the scene this season after transferring from Penn State. The 20-year-old defensive tackle puts fear into offensive linemen the same way fast wide receivers put fear into defensive backs. Gilliam is explosive off of the snap shows violence in his hands and brings intense energy to the defensive line.

Listed a5 6'2 305 pounds, Gilliam is on the smaller side for the Chargers preference but his elite burst and well-rounded game is worth a look. He is only 20 years old and could easily add more size in an NFL weight room and maintain his elite traits. Now that the Chargers have won a game and are no longer holding the top spot in the draft, Gilliam may be in consideration depending on where the Chargers ultimately pick.

The Chargers typically deploy bigger defensive tackles, capable of taking on double teams. Xavier Gilliam can do that but he is a much better fast twitch penetrator.

✅️Elite burst

✅️Violent

✅️High energy

✅️A+ production

✅️Only 20 years old

✅️1st rounder pic.twitter.com/DsdCS7WfAr — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 20, 2026

Projected late first-early second round: Will Echoles, Ole Miss

Will Echoles from Ole Miss is big interior defensive lineman with a well-rounded skill set. He will eat double teams but also displays great awareness of where the ball is at in run defense. He also flashes a good array of pass-rush moves and will have instant wins on the line of scrimmage.

Echoles is another young, 20-year-old prospect with room to grow and a body to build in an NFL weight room.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles is a big powerful IDL. His production has taken a dip this year but has a good blend of pass rush and run defense abilities.

✅️Has quick win pass rush moves

✅️Can anchor and eat double teams

✅️Gives strong effort pic.twitter.com/K2lZFxpgci — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 20, 2026

Projected early second round: A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, left, pressures Wisconsin quarterback Hunter Simmons as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Senior defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington from Oregon is a prototypical Chargers-sized defensive tackle at 6'3 325lbs. Washington went back to school for his senior season, he will enter the NFL with significant experience. Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell played with Washington back in 2024.

Washington has top of the food chain talent and shows off the talent with elite flashes. The only reason he is projected to be a second-round prospect is his inconsistencies.

Despite his inconsistencies on the field, there is a chance, as a member of Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List", Washington may boost his stock with a stellar combine performance. Given how Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston has been able to get the most out of his defensive lineman, it begs the question, what could he do with a talent like Washington?

Oregon's A'Mauri Washington has such fun and elite flashes. Going back to school probably didn't move his draft stock much as he lands in a similar range. But with his traits...can you imagine what Mike Elston could do with him?

✅️Powerful

✅️Elite burst

✅️Good pass rush pic.twitter.com/389ddfA1ec — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 21, 2026

A few other names to know that could be top 50 defensive tackle prosepcts

David Stone, Oklahoma

David Stone is a Junior defensive tackle with elite explosion and violence at the line of scrimmage. He can be a bit wild and has not had the season equal to the lofty expectations entering the year.

Ahmad Moten, Miami

Ahmad Moten is a fifth-year senior for the Miami Hurricanes. He played alongside Chargers 2025 first-round pick Akheem Mesidor and has elite burst for an interior defensive lineman.

A.J Holmes, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's AJ Holmes may be the best interior pass rusher of the top prospects if not at least the most productive. He often lives in the backfield of opposing offenses.