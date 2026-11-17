The Los Angeles Chargers have finally finished a game and left Baltimore with their first win of the season on Monday Night Football. The Chargers were 0-8 heading into the game against their former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and had been struggling on offense and struggling to find their identity.

It may only be one game, but the Chargers may have finally found their identity on offense. Los Angeles and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel kept his move to the booth to call plays and also seemed to make a few changes to the gameplan and reverse course on how they attacked with the run game.

McDaniel may have finally taken a page out of his mentor Kyle Shanahan's playbook or potentially Sean McVay's and changed up the run game. Second year running back Omarion Hampton, despite an early fumble that was not lost, ran very had and the gameplan kept him running downhill and attacking the Ravens second level.

Omarion Hampton finished the night with 22 carries and 105 yards on the ground. The volume of carries was the second most this season for Hampton and most since week two against the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniel seemed to lean into designed runs and constant rotations at running back in the past six weeks, preventing Hampton from building confidence and building momentum, something critical for bigger bruising running backs.

Hampton also finished with four runs over 10 yards but more interestingly he had five more gap runs compared to zone. The Chargers ran just shy of 60 percent zone plays in their first eight games, against the Ravens, Hampton was significantly more gap-heavy but the offense in general with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell ended up just over 50 percent gap run calls.

The run game was the big factor in this game, as was Justin Herbert appearing to be in control for most of the game and turned up his scrambling, leading to an opening-drive touchdown. Tre' Harris showed up big in the first half and Charlie Kolar appears to be Herbert's favorite outlet.

Los Angeles' defense stepped up when the lights were bright on Monday night. Ravens running back Derrick Henry finished with ten carries for ten yards but did get in the endzone twice. The Chargers held the Ravens to zero yards in the first half and the third-fewest rushing yards total in their franchise history.

The Ravens ran for 16 yards on 15 carries, which is the 3rd lowest rushing total they've had in a single game since 2000, per @TruMediaSports. The other 2:

- 2005 Week 2 against the Titans: 14 yards on 13 carries

- 2016 Week 7 against the Jets: 11 yards on 11 carries — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 17, 2026

After putting together valiant efforts throughout the losing streak only to be fighting an uphill battle from terrible field position, the defense showed what they could do when the offense and special teams didn't shoot themselves in the foot. The defense had their moment to shine as well. The Ravens had the ball, down by three and started moving down the field.

The Chargers defense kept the team in games for the most part all season. It was poetic they finished out the game when cornerback Tarheeb Still stripped the ball from Zay Flowers and safety Elijah Molden recovered. The moment felt reminiscent of the Chargers' Monday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, the defense finished it.

The fallout

The season is not over and the 2027 draft order is not set. The Chargers, with a win, have fallen from the top draft pick slot, down to the second. The Chargers will face most of the other teams at the bottom of the draft order including the Jets this upcoming week and the Dolphins just after Christmas.

The dreams of the Chargers landing Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith took a hit but the good news is that if the Chargers have their heart set on adding a wide receiver in the early rounds of the 2027 draft, there are multiple options to pick from.