The Los Angeles Chargers finally won a game on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers defense showed off their capabilities and held the Ravens to their third-lowest rushing total in franchise history and left Baltimore with a 23-20 victory.

The Chargers now hold a 1-8 record and have moved down the draft order behind the Tennessee Titans. The Chargers have eight games remaining on their schedule and will face a handful of the teams in the bottom ten of the NFL as well as multiple teams dealing with upheaval at the quarterback position including this upcoming week against the New York Jets after Geno Smith was knocked out of the game after taking a massive hit on Sunday.

The Chargers may end up drafting closer to pick five than pick one when all is said and done. Ohio State wide receiver and Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith is the presumptive favorite to go number one overall in the 2027 draft unless the team with the number one overall pick needs a quarterback like Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker.

If the Chargers keep winning, the dream of pairing Smith with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers may be long gone. Smith may end up out of range for Los Angeles but there are several blue chip prospects that will be available in the top ten, let's run through some prospects to know.

Colin Simmons, edge rusher, Texas

Texas’ Colin Simmons is so explosive and flexible.



Simmons had 26 pressures, 16 TFLs, and 10.5 sacks in the first six games of the season before his injury pic.twitter.com/ckFh8hoQbw — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 15, 2026

Colin Simmons is the best pass-rushing prospect in this upcoming draft class. He is twitchy and explosive coming off the edge. He is on the lighter side under 250 pounds but would provide the Chargers with the fastball and instant winner off the edge.

Charlie Becker, wide receiver, Indiana

CHARLIE BECKER DOING HIS THING pic.twitter.com/6ozcy7nuXs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 14, 2026

Indiana's Charlie Becker may be the best downfield receiver in this draft class. He has track speed and elite ball tracking. He does not have the versatility that Jeremiah Smith has but Becker is a reliable, speedy, boundary receiver who catches everything.

Leonard Moore, cornerback, Notre Dame

Notre Dame is absolutely loaded on defense and cornerback Leonard Moore is likely the top draft prospect for the Fighting Irish. Moore is big, fast and can cover. His only weakness is his open-field tackling can be inconsistent but he is capable of stepping in and going toe to toe against elite NFL receivers.

Xavier Gilliam, defensive tackle, Tennessee

Tennessee DT Xavier Gilliam (#2) has been good all season, but the past two weeks have been a bloodbath. 3rd-year Soph who continues to rise 📈



Disruptive nose w/ the twitch and violent hands that give Byron Murphy II flashes. pic.twitter.com/S8gcZBzsLx — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 16, 2026

Xavier Gilliam burst onto the scene this season and began creating absolute chaos in the middle of Tennessee's defense. The NFL is prioritizing defensive tackles as we saw with the trades for Jeffery Simmons and Jordan Davis. A game-wrecking interior defensive lineman is highly valuable and Gilliam could be next.

Chris Cole, linebacker, Georgia

Another week, another standout game for Georgia LB Chris Cole. Rare size/speed athlete with diverse range and nose for the ball.



Cole entered 2026 as a top-25 draft pick, but he's playing like an NFL prospect who wants to go in the top-12 picks. pic.twitter.com/8bepi555c2 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 12, 2026

The NFL is starting to value linebackers again as offenses adapt to defenses living in light boxes to reduce explosive plays. Versatile linebackers and safeties are becoming mainstay figures in the best defenses around the NFL. Chris Cole is a monster athlete with incredible range.

Cole is a swiss army knife and can be used in a variety of ways, similar to current Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles. Cole currently has 60 tackles and five sacks on the year with 28 total pressures. With the Chargers gearing up for a rebuild of the linebacker room, a blue chip linebacker could be in the cards.

Ashton Hampton, cornerback, Clemson

#Clemson DB Ashton Hampton has challenged wide receivers at the LOS and at the catch point consistently this season. Against Syracuse, had a couple of PBUs on passes downfield, and has the discipline to play through WRs hands without being called for a flag.



Had an INT later in… pic.twitter.com/Wgty7gGDjs — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 10, 2026

The cornerback position has been exploding in value in recent years. The Chargers have two starting corners heading into 2027 but as the past few seasons have proven, they can never have too many. Clemson's Ashton Hampton is an enormous physical cornerback.

The Chargers may miss out on Jeremiah Smith but there are several blue chip prospects that will be available in the top ten. How many games the Chargers win this season will determine their draft slot, and how they look will determine if there are any offseason changes coming to the organization.