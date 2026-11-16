Chargers' NFL Draft Order Update Before MNF vs. Ravens

There are questions around the futures of both Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh for the Los Angeles Chargers going into the Week 10 finale on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

Those Chargers are a mess with a focus on messaging amid an 0-8 start.

But there is only one big message hitting home that will capture the attention of the fans right now: The Chargers are 0-8 and, though it stings a bit, running away with the No. 1 overall draft pick in next year’s 2027 NFL draft.

Before the Chargers even took the field against the Baltimore Ravens and old friend Jesse Minter on Monday night, they gained serious headway in the draft order thanks to other results around the NFL.

Chargers’ updated NFL draft order during chase for No. 1 pick

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers had two serious competitors for the No. 1 pick entering the week: The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Both of those teams lost on Sunday, with the Titans going down at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-23, and the Dolphins losing to the Indianapolis Colts, 24-22.

Those outcomes have the NFL draft order shaping up like this at the top:

1. LA Chargers (0-8)

2. Tennessee (1-8)

3. Miami (1-8)

4. NY Jets (2-8)

5. Philadelphia (2-7)

6. Indianapolis (3-7)

7. Arizona (3-7)

8. Atlanta (3-7)

9. Houston (3-6)

10. Tampa Bay (3-6)

The Chargers beating the Ravens on Monday night would throw a wrench in things a bit. But there are still tiebreakers and plenty of other things to consider over the next two months or before season’s end.

One of those is a possible “tank bowl” between the Chargers and Dolphins in Week 16 just a few days after Christmas. Given how in games the Titans have been over the last month, too, it’s easy to project them winning a couple more games the rest of the way too.

The bigger story might be the fact it’s hard to see a win on the Chargers’ schedule at all. That, and if they do back into the No. 1 pick, what they might actually even do with such a resource, given the dire state of the roster and the unknown status of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff after the season, anyway.

Normally, thinking about someone like Jeremiah Smith catching passes from Justin Herbert would be fun, but things have been anything but normal for the Chargers lately.

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