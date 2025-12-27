Chargers make official decision on Kimani Vidal as inactives list released vs. Texans

On Saturday afternoon Justin Herbert will attempt to atone for a miserable performance from almost one year ago. Fortunately, the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback will have his full offensive potential to help him.

After injuring his neck in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. No. 2 running back Kimani Vidal was limited in practice this week. He is inactive as the Chargers play the Houston Texans in a key game at SoFi Stadium. The 11-4 Chargers hope to keep alive their hopes of winning the AFC West and solidifying their top Wild Card berth against a surging 10-5 Texans team.

The Bolts' 2024 season ended last January in Houston, in an ugly 32-12 loss to the Texans in which Herbert threw a career-high four interceptions.

Vidal turned into an effective workhorse back for the Chargers this year with rookie star Omarion Hampton out injured for seven games. Over 12 games, he rushed for 631 yards and three touchdowns on a 4.2 average, plus caught 15 passes with a score through the air.

WR Derius Davis

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S RJ Mickens

RB Kimani Vidal

OLB Kyle Kennard

OL Jamaree Salyer

The Chargers will attempt to key the running game either way to protect Justin Herbert from the ferocious Houston pass-rush that gives the Texans the NFL's No. 1 pass defense.

The Chargers' main missing pieces against Houston will both be on defense, where cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and safety RJ Mickens are out with injuries.

