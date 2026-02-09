Chargers' Keenan Allen Says He Fully Intends to Return to Chargers in 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers decided to return Keenan Allen late in the offseason in 2025 due to the retirement of former teammate Mike Williams.

As a much-welcomed return, Allen proved to be still a very important part of the Chargers offense in 2025, even with his age-33 season giving doubt to fans around the league. Now going into 2026, Allen has discussed his future and want to play going into his age-34 season.

Chargers Keenan Allen Says He Fully Intends to Return to the Chargers in 2026

In a recent interview with Zach Gelb, Allen was asked many questions about his future, including if he is going to play in 2026, with him saying, "Absolutely. Body feels good, healthy. Being in the locker room around guys like Ladd [McConkey], Justin [Herbert]-you know, like we talked about it. It keeps me young and able to do what I'm supposed to do,"coming out and definitively saying: "

As Chargers fans, we have seen the growth of Justin Herbert when he has Allen on his side as a receiver. This growth has come at the expense of Ladd McConkey, but with the new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, this should not be as much of a concern as it once was with Greg Roman.

Keenan Allen says he isn't retiring and is only interested in playing for the Chargers next season. @Bounty @365sportsYT @Keenan13Allen pic.twitter.com/StLLHvJFuG — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) February 5, 2026

In a following question, Allen was asked if he was going to return to the Chargers in 2026 if given the option to, with Allen responding: "100%," With Allen further asked if that leaving Los Angeles like he did in 2024 (due to trade) was an option, with him firmly saying "Absolutely not."

So with Allen's side of the equation solved, with him wanting to return to Los Angeles, would the Chargers want to return the veteran receiver?

An 81 catch, 777 yard, four touchdown season is quite good for any receiver in the NFL, especially one who is 33 and was expected to be somewhat of an afterthought in a run-heavy offense. In 2026, at age 34, Allen could be a reliable third-down option in a Mike McDaniel offense, giving more room and less attention for McConkey to be the receiver we know he can be after his impressive 2023 rookie season.

To finalize, a small yet very important note is that Allen needs 535 yards to break Antonio Gates' record as the all-time receiving leader for the Chargers franchise.

